CEO Mark Read opened WPP's La Matriz Campus, its largest in Europe to date, at an event attended by Spanish Government Ministers, clients and partners

Mark Read, CEO of WPP (NYSE:WPP), today officially opened La Matriz, the company's new campus in Spain, at an event attended by more than 100 business leaders, the acting Spokeswoman for the Government of Spain and Minister of Education, Isabel Celaá, and the Secretary of State for Press, Miguel Ángel Oliver. Also in attendance were representatives from the regional and local governments.

As its largest European campus to date, La Matriz demonstrates WPP's continued investment and commitment to the Spanish market one of WPP's top 10 markets globally the country's marketing and communications industry, and its creative talent. Located in Madrid, it is a unique co-creation space offering all communications disciplines under one roof and providing the innovation, strategy, technology and creativity required by modern marketers.

The fully refurbished campus is located in the iconic former Telefónica headquarters on Calle de Ríos Rosas in the Chamberí neighbourhood of central Madrid. Housed over six floors and over 35,000 square metres, the campus will be home to 2,500 people across WPP's agencies in Madrid, operating as an integrated, connected and collaborative workspace. The new co-location will act as a creative hub for the city, providing social and event space for both the wider industry and WPP's people.

The project was delivered by BDG architecture design, a WPP company, in collaboration with local architects b720 Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: "Building a WPP campus in the heart of Madrid offers something unique: it allows us to be closer to our clients and provides a creative hub for both the city and our people. La Matriz has been specifically designed to inspire greater creativity, encourage closer collaboration and attract the very best talent in our industry. This significant investment is a sign of our commitment to Spain, to serving the Spanish business community and to providing our people with the best working environment."

New study reveals four areas for sustainable business growth

As part of the launch, the WPP-backed Institute for Real Growth (IRG) also presented the results of their study "The Architecture for Real Growth," that addresses the key areas to sustainable growth for companies.

According to WPP, these are:

Growth overperformers expand the definition of the market they compete in and offer ever-evolving experiences to their consumers.

Overperformers embrace a "whole-brained" approach; unlocking the power of data with insights and combining technology with creativity.

Organizations that are more open and better connected both internally and externally outperform their competitors.

Organizations that set "humanized-growth" objectives in terms of value to their customers, their colleagues and their communities can expect to drive more sustained business growth results.

