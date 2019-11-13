American Battery Metals Corporation CEO Comments on Rio Tinto Waste Rock Lithium Project in Boron, California

Testing Showed High Grades of Lithium which is Potentially Great News for All American Lithium Projects

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2019 / American Battery Metals Corporation's (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), a premier battery metal exploration and development and battery recycling company based in Nevada, Chief Executive Officer Doug Cole recently commented on the Rio Tinto waste rock lithium project in Boron, California.

Rio Tinto says it could become America's largest supplier of lithium, a key element in electric vehicle batteries, if it can successfully process the metal at a large scale.

"Our team had a eureka moment when they did some testing to look for valuable minerals beyond boron in our waste rock and found high grades of lithium," said Bold Baatar, Chief Executive of energy and minerals at Rio Tinto.

American Battery Metals Corporation Chief Doug Cole said, "The Rio Tinto project is potentially great news for all domestic lithium projects in America. The United States is working hard to break free from its reliance on foreign sources of critical minerals, and any domestic operation that can bring resources online in the near term will inspire action in the investment community."

Cole continued, "At American Battery Metals Corporation, we are as collaborative-minded, and seek to help advance all domestic exploration and production of battery metals. Aside from our own exploration and mining efforts in Nevada, our extraction and battery recycling technologies can be of tremendous value to other companies."

Exploration and mining are just part of the process to bring critical minerals to the skyrocketing battery metals supply chain. Mining operations require the extraction technology to process and refine the raw resource into market grade material. With its integrated and self-supporting verticals, American Battery Metals corporation is uniquely positioned to offer multiple benefits to the value chain.

American Battery Metals Corporation (www.batterymetals.com) (OTCQB:ABML) is a premier battery metal exploration and development company based in Nevada. The company is focused on its Railroad Valley battery metal project in Nevada with the goal of becoming a substantial domestic supplier of battery metals to the increasing electric vehicles and battery storage markets in America.

