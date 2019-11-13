Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Appoints Ian Wendt Vice President, Commercial Strategy

Reminder: Company to Host Investor Call Nov. 14th at 9 a.m. Eastern Regarding Interim Analysis of HALT-D Study of Mytesi (Crofelemer) for Prevention of Diarrhea in Breast Cancer Patients, Q3 Financials & Business Updates

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2019 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") announced today that it has named Ian Wendt, an executive who has held commercial leadership roles across sales, marketing and operations at some of the largest brands in the pharmaceutical industry during his 25 years in the sector, to the role of vice president, commercial strategy for both Jaguar and the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

"We're very happy to have appointed Ian to this key role," Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO, stated. "We believe his broad commercial leadership expertise in the pharmaceutical industry, and in the HIV sector, will play a significant role as we continue to focus on enhancing patient and market access to Mytesi® (crofelemer) for its current FDA-approved indication. Additionally, we expect him to play a pivotal role in driving commercial efforts in the cancer sector if crofelemer receives approval for our primary target follow-on indication, the symptomatic relief of cancer therapy-related diarrhea."

Prior to joining Jaguar, Wendt was at Gilead Sciences in a variety of field leadership and marketing roles in the HIV and hepatitis C therapeutic areas. Most recently, he led strategy and tactical development for a national team focused on policy and protocol development within key HIV treatment and prevention accounts, capacity building, and direct patient education. Wendt was also responsible for Gilead's efforts to increase hepatitis C virus screening and treatment among non-specialist health care practitioners in support of Gilead's market development efforts for a $10 billion brand franchise. Before Gilead, Wendt was at Boehringer Ingelheim, where he led HIV and oncology sales teams across the US, and led commercial operations at Roxane Laboratories, which included sales operations, analytics, incentive compensation, and training. He received a BSc from Acadia University and an MBA from Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia.

"I firmly believe in Jaguar's mission to continue driving commercial growth of Mytesi (crofelemer) for its current approved indication, and to develop and commercialize a broad-based suite of follow-on indications for patient populations in need around the world," Wendt commented. "I am excited to have the opportunity to contribute to the growth and expansion of this innovative company in the months and years to come."

About Mytesi®

Mytesi (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

See full Prescribing Information at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

About Jaguar Health, Inc.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products on a global basis. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit jaguar.health. For more information about Napo, visit napopharma.com.

