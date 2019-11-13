Technavio has been monitoring the global forestry software market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.26 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of more than 22% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global forestry software market 2019-2023.

The 111-page report with TOC on "Forestry Software Market Analysis Report by Type (On-premise forestry software and Cloud-based forestry software), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the adoption of automated forestry management. In addition, the rising adoption of big data in forestry is anticipated to boost the growth of the forestry software market.

The adoption of automated forest management software simplifies the forest management process as it reduces manual paperwork and provides an integrated approach for managing all tasks. This results in a significant reduction in time and operating costs. Automated forest management software also offers other benefits such as asset tracking, compliance with regulations, automated weighing, and real-time overview of financial positions. Owing to many such advantages, end-users are increasingly adopting automated forest management software, which is driving market growth.

Major Five Forestry Software Companies:

Mason, Bruce Girard Inc.

Mason, Bruce Girard Inc. offers a wide range of forest management solutions. Integrated Forest Management is one of the key offerings of the company. It provides the development of mid and long-term forest management plans with the clients' objectives.

Remsoft

Remsoft offers a wide range of forest management solutions. Land management is one of the key offerings of the company. It comprises of budget and risk planning, capital planning, ecosystem management, carbon sequestration, land valuation and appraisal, timberland investment, and harvest scheduling.

Silvacom Ltd.

Silvacom Ltd. offers a wide range of forest management solutions. Forest Management System is one of the key offerings of the company. It is used for harvest planning, silviculture planning, spatial view, harvest tracking, SHS managing, maps, file exchange, and spatial data exchange.

Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.

Topcon Positioning Systems Inc. offers a wide range of forest management solutions. Topcon Forestry is one of the key offerings of the company. It is backed with features such as site mapping, asset inspection, tree tracking, and smart forestry solutions for efficient and improved managing of trees, data, machines, and crew.

Trimble Inc.

Trimble Inc. owns and operates the business across various segments such as Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. Trimble CONNECTED FOREST is one of the key offerings of the company. The software provides tools to manage the raw materials cycle, including planning, planting, growing, harvesting, transportation, and processing.

Forestry Software Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

On-premise forestry software

Cloud-based forestry software

Forestry Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

