Company continues to lead digital olfaction market with expanded headcount and product innovation

Aryballe (www.aryballe.com), the pioneer in digital olfaction, today announced record growth across all business objectives, with 30% growth in headcount and more than doubling its intellectual property portfolio. Aryballe's accelerated pace mirrors the recent explosion in shared mobility services and smart appliances, two key industries that have a real need for digital olfaction. Business Insider Intelligence forecasts that total smart home devices will exceed 1 billion in the US by 2023, of which about 100 million will be smart appliances that would benefit from embedded olfaction sensors.

To keep up the company's momentum, Aryballe added several key positions to support the further industrialization of its technology. The amount of field application engineers alone increased by 166% as the company ramped up customer support for helping organizations across industries integrate sensors into their applications and interpret the data for meaningful business solutions. The company also began working with leaders in consumer industries to develop digital olfaction norms and standards that will help translate traditional human panel scoring to the company's device outputs.

"We continue to see consumer markets, specifically automotive and consumer appliances, demonstrate a real need for digital olfaction, and we're committed to helping them deliver the power of digital odor data in a low cost, high volume solution," said Sam Guilaume, CEO, Aryballe. "It's this commitment that has driven Aryballe's banner year in 2019 and contributed to the incredible progress we've made across all aspects of the organization as we transform from a technology company to a solutions-focused company. We're thrilled to be at the helm of bringing digital olfaction to the masses, and we look forward to building on this tremendous momentum in the year ahead."

Additional 2019 Business Highlights Include:

Corporate Momentum

Secured an additional €6.2 million in funding led by International Flavors Fragrances (IFF) and Hyundai Motor Company, alongside historical investors CEMAG INVEST and INNOVACOM

Moved from the CEA Grenoble lab to an independent office space in Grenoble, France. U.S. headquarters also moved into the Bell Works Coworking community in Holmdel, New Jersey

Product Innovation

More than doubled its intellectual property portfolio, growing the company's patents from seven to 17 in 2019

Witnessed massive technology improvement and can now detect 35% of odors at or below the human detection level versus 10% of odors a year ago

Market Leadership

Aryballe's Deputy CEO and Co-founder Tristan Rousselle spoke at key industry conferences, including MEMS World Summit, Microtech Innovation Summit 2019, and Sensor Solutions International Conference

Strategic Partnerships

Launched the Digital Olfaction Automotive Consortium (DOAC) with key players across the automotive industry, including DENSO

To learn more about Aryballe, visit the company's website. The company will also be at CES 2020 at Suite 30-102 in the Venetian Hotel.

About Aryballe

Based in Grenoble, France, Aryballe combines biochemistry, advanced optics and machine learning to mimic the human sense of smell. Founded in 2014, Aryballe released its first product, the digital nose NeOse Pro, in early 2018. Fast, portable and sensitive to hundreds of odors, NeOse Pro captures odor signatures for display and analysis via software solutions that enable better decision making for R&D, quality control, manufacturing and end user experiences. With operations in France and the USA, Aryballe works with global leaders in automotive, consumer appliances and flavor fragrance industries.

