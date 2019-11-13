Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 543900 ISIN: DE0005439004 Ticker-Symbol: CON 
Xetra
13.11.19
16:03 Uhr
123,80 Euro
-3,20
-2,52 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CONTINENTAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONTINENTAL AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
123,54
123,56
16:18
123,56
123,58
16:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BRIDGESTONE
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION37,880-0,05 %
CONTINENTAL AG123,80-2,52 %