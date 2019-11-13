Technavio has been monitoring the global hydraulic hose and fittings market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 506.09 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the mechanization of agriculture and growth in the agriculture machinery market. In addition, the growth in unconventional E&P projects is anticipated to boost the growth of the hydraulic hose and fittings market.

Factors such as growing global demand for food and reducing arable land and skilled labor have increased the use of agricultural machinery. In addition, technological innovations, rising mechanization of farming operations, and improved per capita income of farmers in developed countries have further increased the adoption of agricultural machinery. The rise in the mechanization of agriculture and the consequent growth in the agriculture machinery market is positively influencing the demand for hydraulic hose and fittings market.

Major Five Hydraulic Hose and Fittings Companies:

Bridgestone Corp.

Bridgestone Corp. owns and operates the business across segments such as Tire Business and Diversified Products Business. The company offers a wide range of hydraulic hose products for various applications in sectors such as building, construction, mining, agriculture, transportation, food, and others.

Continental AG

Continental AG owns and operates the business across various segments such as Chassis Safety, Interior, Powertrain, Tires, and ContiTech. The company provides hydraulic hoses such as constant pressure hoses, hoses with maximum abrasion resistance, and push-on hoses under the brand ContiTech for applications in construction, oil and gas, mining, manufacturing, and transportation.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Eaton Corp. Plc owns and operates the business across various segments such as Electrical Products, Electrical Systems and Services, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The company offers a wide range of hydraulic hoses and fittings for various applications. Some of the products offered by the company include Synflex and Arrow Flo-Guard.

Gates Corp.

Gates Corp. owns and operates the business across segments such as Power transmission and Fluid power. The company offers products such as Gates textile braid reinforced hydraulic hoses, spiral wire hoses, couplings and assemblies, and thermoplastic hydraulic hoses.

Komatsu Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd. owns and operates the business across segments such as Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment Business, Retail Finance, and Industrial Machinery and Others. The company offers a wide range of hydraulic hoses and fittings for various industrial applications. Komatsu Genuine hoses is one of its key offerings.

Hydraulic Hose and Fittings End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Construction machinery

Agricultural machinery

Material handling machinery

Others

Hydraulic Hose and Fittings Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

