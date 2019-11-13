Continuous Composites Announces Lockheed Martin Sikorsky Award

Sikorsky Innovations Announces 9th Entrepreneurial Challenge Award Winner, Continuous Composites

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2019 / Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company (LMT), Monday announced Continuous Composites as the winner of the 9th Entrepreneurial Challenge. The Entrepreneurial Challenge is led by Sikorsky Innovations and is designed to accelerate innovators and disruptive technology concepts with applications to the aerospace industry.



Carbon Fiber Airfoil printed with CF3D technology. Photo Credit: Continuous Composites

"This year we received the most first round applications ever," said Chris Van Buiten, vice president of Sikorsky Innovations. "We are thrilled to continue to work with a variety of entrepreneurs and small businesses to explore new technology and concepts."

Continuous Composites is advancing its Continuous Fiber 3D Printing (CF3D®) technology in the defense and aerospace sectors for the next generation of composites with deeply embedded functional microstructures.

"This recognition is a great follow-on to our recently announced Joint Development Agreement with Arkema Group (AKE) as we build the base for future revenue streams and advance our strategic initiatives," said Tyler Alvarado, CEO of Continuous Composites. "Those initiatives include applying CF3D to print carbon-bonded-carbon composites used in hypersonic applications where both extremely high heat and strength are required. We are continuing to establish strategic partnerships as we move toward the anticipated commercialization of our technology in 2021."

About Continuous Composites

Continuous Composites, established in 2013 and headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, owns the world's earliest granted patents on Continuous Fiber 3D Printing (CF3D®). Offering the most advanced composites and additive manufacturing solution, CF3D redefines mainstream manufacturing. To learn more, visit www.continuouscomposites.com.

