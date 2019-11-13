Baristas Coffee Company Inc.: DoorDash Partners with Baristas "Munchie Magic" Delivering Ben & Jerry's and Baristas Coffee for at Home Delivery Virtual Restaurant

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2019 / Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTC PINK:BCCI) has partnered with DoorDash the leading food delivery service in the United States as its first third-party on-demand food delivery partner for the virtual restaurant "Munchie Magic".

Munchie Magic is the first Virtual Restaurant that features Ben & Jerry's ice cream and Baristas coffee products along with other snacks delivered to homes and businesses. The Virtual Restaurant is initially available to customers in select regions near Seattle and is expected to expand once scalable processes are established and tested.

DoorDash is one of several technology companies that use logistics services to offer food delivery from restaurants on-demand. DoorDash launched in Palo Alto and, as of May 2019, had expanded to more than 4,000 cities and offered a 340,000 selection of stores across the US and Canada

Baristas' Virtual Restaurant "Munchie Magic" allows national unified branding without the need for physical locations. All menu items are for delivery only and will be fulfilled by partner distribution locations and delivered by its delivery partners. The program began rolling out November 8th 2019 initially in the Seattle, WA area focusing on the "couch moments" when consumers most order desserts and the "craving coffee" periods. The initial launch is helping to refine the processes and allow for the restaurant to expand into other regions quickly.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "DoorDash is perfectly situated to efficiently and effectively help expand Munchie Magic across the nation. They really understand how to handle multi-unit brands that span wide geographical regions and their experience and processes have been a tremendous asset as we continue to open new locations. We look forward to expanding our reach and our offerings knowing that the delivery logistics will be well managed."

Coffee is the number one beverage consumed in America and Ice cream is the top ordered dessert 55% followed by brownies at a distant 28%. The two have long been a favorite pairing. Ben & Jerry's is the No.1 super-premium brand in the US and Baristas Coffee is the No.1 brand for white coffee. 86% of consumers in the US utilize home delivery at least once per month and cite convenience as the No.1 factor.

ReelTime Media (RLTR) is the exclusive marketing agency of record and media production partner specifically for "Munchie Magic", the brand associated with the Baristas Coffee (BCCI) / Ben & Jerry's partnership agreement. ReelTime Medias' exclusive marketing agency of record specifically refers to marketing ordered by Baristas for the purpose of supporting the marketing of the "Munchie Magic" Virtual Restaurant that focuses on home delivery of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Baristas Coffee, and other late-night food items. Upcoming advertisements for Munchie Magic are expected to include advertisements and promotions on TV, radio, print, social media, out of home, and new digital media.

About DoorDash: DoorDash Inc. is a San Francisco-based on-demand prepared food delivery service founded in 2013 by Stanford students Andy Fang, Stanley Tang, Tony Xu and Evan Moore. A Y Combinator-backed company, DoorDash is one of several technology companies that uses logistics services to offer food delivery from restaurants on-demand. DoorDash launched in Palo Alto and, as of May 2019, had expanded to more than 4,000 cities and offered a 340,000 selection of stores across the US and Canada. As of June 2019 DoorDash remains the leading food delivery service in the United States.

About Ben & Jerry's: Ben & Jerry's is an American company that manufactures ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet. It was founded in 1978 in Burlington, Vermont, and sold in 2000 to British-Dutch conglomerate Unilever. Today it operates globally as a fully owned subsidiary of Unilever. Its present-day headquarters is in South Burlington, Vermont, with its main factory in Waterbury, Vermont.

About Baristas Coffee Company: Baristas is a publicly-traded national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee-related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of "Grounded in Seattle" the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with Kathy Ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, at NASCAR Races, The Grammys, NBA TV, and other notable media.

