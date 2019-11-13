Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2019) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"). NetCents is pleased to announce the signing of its 50th Partnership Agreement with Agape Global Services Inc., ("Agapay").

Agapay provides premium credit card processing services providing growing businesses credit card processing, e-commerce, and other electronic processing solutions for continuity of revenue and payment flows.

Over the last 24 months, the Company's focus has been twofold. Firstly, it was to design, develop and build out the required technical infrastructure necessary to allow crypto-based payments to become mainstream. This resulted in the release of over 12 different significant upgrades and improvements to the NetCents Platform. Instant settlements, multiple terminal, Point of Sale ("POS") & eCommerce integrations, Asset Management Platform, deployment of the Software as a Service ("SaaS") based platform, crypto-banking stack and zero confirmation to name but a few. The stable of products the Company now offers is varied and includes; file management, authorization services; and settlement services for multiple crypto-currency formats.

Secondly, the Company looked to imbed itself into the traditional payment space by making the processing technology easier and more cost effective for merchants to implement and use while simultaneously making it simpler for consumers to use. NetCents went out and signed major manufacturers of the industry leading POS devices (PAX, Clover, Ingenico, ExaDigm, Poynt, AMP, Verifone) so as to imbed the NetCents software into their devices. This has provided NetCents with the potential to reach over 40 million active terminals worldwide.

Clayton Moore, CEO of NetCents Technology, said, "The 50th agreement means that our partners who are a combination of Independent Sales Organizations or ISO's (a third-party payment processing company that handles merchant accounts), Processors (handle merchant transactions for merchant acquiring banks) and Gateways (facilitates payment transaction between payment portal and processor) combine to give NetCents a reach to an estimated 7 million merchants and who collectively process well over a billion dollars annually in the traditional processing space. That is an accomplishment."

He further went on to say, "The onboarding of merchants was initially slower than anticipated but as the Company has publicly said, the uptake in both merchant onboarding and processing volume has been increasing steadily over the last number of months. The Company feels very strongly that by continuing to follow this path, the Company will continue to become the underlying technology for crypto-currency payments akin to the Automated Clearing House ("ACH"), an electronic funds-transfer system that facilitates bank to bank payments, credit and debit transactions in North America. Last year the ACH Network processed USD 23 billion in payments. The value of ACH payments last year was USD 51.2 trillion."

About NetCents

NetCents is a next-generation online payment processing platform, offering consumers and merchants online services for managing electronic payments. The Company is focused on capturing the migration from cash to digital currency by utilizing innovative Blockchain Technology to provide payment solutions that are simple to use, secure and worry-free. NetCents works with its financial partners, mobile operators, exchanges, etc., to streamline the user experience of transacting online.

NetCents Technology is integrated into the Automated Clearing House ("ACH") and is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC, which ensures our consumer's security and privacy. NetCents is available for deposits from 194 Countries around the World, providing you with the freedom to choose to Pay. Your Way.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or contact Gord Jessop, President: gord.jessop@net-cents.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

NetCents Technology Inc.

"Clayton Moore"

Clayton Moore, CEO, Founder and Director

NetCents Technology Inc.

1000 - 1021 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC, V6E 0C3

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49673