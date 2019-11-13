Photocure announced Q319 results, with 18% revenue growth for the Hexvix/Cysview franchise (vs Q318) to NOK51.1m. US sales of NOK25.2m were up 53% as the region continues to be the growth driver for the company while both Nordic and partner revenue fell (by 7% and 2% respectively) compared to the same period a year ago. Sales in the US continue to be driven mainly by improved reimbursement, added sales resources and a higher installed base of blue light cystoscopes. There are now 211 installed cystoscopes in the US, indicating 12% growth in the installed base over the quarter and up 34% since the beginning of 2019.

