Technavio has been monitoring the global treasury and risk management software market since 2019 and the market is poised to grow by USD 975.62 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the benefits associated with treasury and risk management software. In addition, the advent of intelligent treasury management software is anticipated to boost the growth of the treasury and risk management software market.

Treasury and risk management software helps organizations improve their financial performance by reducing capital requirements. It integrates, automates, improves visibility, and collaborates various processes to help treasurers manage risk, maximize liquidity, and drive the growth of the organization. Treasury and risk management software also supports the integration of foreign exchange, investment, and derivative portals and provides real-time position updates. Owing to many such benefits, organizations are increasingly adopting treasury and risk management software, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Treasury and Risk Management Software Companies:

Calypso Technology Inc.

Calypso Technology Inc. owns and operates the business in the Solutions segment. Risk Management is one of the key offerings of the company. It enables organizations to comply with regulatory challenges and manage counterparty credit and market risks.

EdgeVerve Systems Ltd.

EdgeVerve Systems Ltd. owns and operates the business across various segments such as Automation, AI Platform, AI Business Apps, and Banking. Finacle Treasury Solution is one of the key offerings of the company. It is a scalable and multi-entity enabled solution that offers processing across the front office, middle office, and back office to enable transparent and interactive service delivery to customers.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. owns and operates the business across various segments such as Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Corporate and Other. Integrity SaaS Treasury Management Solution is one of the key offerings of the company. The software offers cash positioning and forecasting, bank account administration, payment processing, foreign exchange, and debt and investment management services to organizations.

Finastra

Finastra owns and operates the business across various segments such as Retail Banking, Lending, Transaction Banking, Treasury and Capital Markets, and Others. Treasury and Capital Markets is one of the key offerings of the company. It enables organizations to improve trading and treasury performance and processing, enhance monitoring and reporting, and carry out risk management effectively.

ION Group

ION Group owns and operates the business across various segments such as ION Market, ION Treasury, and ION Commodities. ION Treasury is one of the key offerings of the company. It offers real-time visibility and insights on cash, liquidity, and physical and financial commodity risks.

Treasury and Risk Management Software Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

On-premises

Cloud-based

Treasury and Risk Management Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

