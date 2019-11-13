New President Poised to Rocket Renew to Cities Across the U.S.

Well-known bridal retail scaler Peter Abruzzo says, "Yes to Renew."

CENTENNIAL, Colorado, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Renew today announced that a new President is at the helm of this fast-growing Dental Services Organization, Peter Abruzzo. Renew was searching for a leader with the right credentials to rapidly scale the dental implant anchored denture provider and according to Dr. Don Miloni, CEO, they found the perfect partnership with Abruzzo.

Abruzzo is best known for driving multi-million dollar revenue growth across diverse competitive retail sectors. He's been the change agent for Kleinfeld Bridal Party, PromGirl, Men's Warehouse, and David's Bridal. Abruzzo is also behind innovative marketing strategies across varied industries, including banking as one of the Founders of Village Bank, and telephony with AT&T. Abruzzo has a history of creating and implementing innovative sales, marketing and operations strategies to scale companies for exponential nationwide expansion.

Abruzzo's dynamic sales and marketing approach is the perfect pairing to Renew, which has pioneered a technologically advanced approach to full-mouth restorations that gives patients an affordable dental implant supported anchored denture. His appointment is a clear reflection of the company's current state: ready to take on the future and fired up for strong growth, innovation, and excellent customer care.

Dr. Miloni says he has been searching for the right President for years and is excited for the future. "Renew is poised for explosive growth," noted Miloni. "Renew has finally found the right man to take us to our destiny which is providing affordable smiles for people across the country." Miloni adds, "Peter knows how to build winning teams and how to take Renew to the next level."

Abruzzo is excited to apply his knowledge and past success to a new, growing industry.

About Renew Anchored Dentures

Headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, Renew, LLC, was founded by Dr. Don Miloni, an industry veteran with more than three decades of experience and the founder of one of the nation's largest dental implant chains. Renew brings together doctors solely focused on providing people who have unstable dentures, or those suffering with missing and failing teeth, with advanced anchored denture treatments at an affordable price. The Renew anchored denture solution provides patients with a renewed sense of wellbeing, a renewed outlook on life and a renewed sense of confidence.

For more information about Renew, visit our website at https://renew1daydentures.com . For doctors interested in Renew, visit: renewcorp.com .

Contact: Holly Nielsen

Renew, LLC

Phone: (303) 777-6717

holly@renewcorp.com