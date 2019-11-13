Loop Industries, Inc.: L'OCCITANE Will Meet its 100% Recycled Bottles Goal Ahead of Schedule Thanks to Loop Industries

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND and MONTRÉAL, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2019 / Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP), a leading sustainable plastics technology innovator, and L'OCCITANE en Provence, a global manufacturer and retailer of natural beauty and well-being products, today announced that they are expanding their supply agreement. Thanks to this extended partnership, L'OCCITANE expects to accelerate the transition to 100% sustainable PET plastic in all its bottles and thus meet its 2025 goal ahead of schedule. This represents a significant shift in the brand's efforts to achieve a circular economy that gives polluting materials a second life.

In February 2019, Loop Industries and L'OCCITANE announced the signing of a multi-year take or pay supply agreement for Loop™ branded 100% sustainable PET plastic resin, which was to be supplied from Loop's first European PET manufacturing facility in 2022. The agreement has since been expanded, and Loop will now supply L'OCCITANE with 100% of the PET plastic resin required for its bottles. Loop will begin supplying its sustainable PET resin to L'OCCITANE from its joint venture manufacturing facility with Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL) in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Indorama Ventures is a world-class chemicals company and a global integrated leader in PET and fibers, serving major customers in diversified end-use markets. As part of this agreement Loop and Indorama Ventures expect the delivery of materials to L'OCCITANE en Provence to begin in 2021.

"Consumer brands have a growing need to adopt sustainability measures and are embracing technology to help them achieve their goals. As an innovator in sustainable PET plastic manufacturing, it is our responsibility to remain agile and support our clients' objectives," said Giovanni Catino, Senior Director of Sales and Business Development for Loop Industries. "We are happy that our expanded relationship will enable us to provide L'OCCITANE with additional material and to begin supplying them earlier to help them meet their goal ahead of schedule."

Adrien Geiger, Global Brand Director at L'OCCITANE en Provence, adds: "Sensible sustainable thinking lies at the heart of everything we do. We are committed to limiting the impact of our business on the environment at every possible step, from product formulation and sustainable packaging through to final product distribution. We are delighted to announce that, thanks to Loop Industries, we expect to move to 100% sustainable PET plastic in all our bottles earlier than originally planned."

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc. is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable plastic and away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Loop's patented and proprietary technology decouples plastic from fossil fuels by depolymerizing waste plastic and polyester fiber to its base building blocks (monomers). The monomers are then filtered, purified and repolymerized to create virgin-quality polyester plastic suitable for use in in food-grade packaging. Common shares of the Company are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "LOOP."

About the L'OCCITANE Group

The L'OCCITANE Group is an international group that manufactures and retails beauty and well-being products that are rich in natural and organic ingredients. A global leader in the premium beauty market, the Group has more than 3,400 retail outlets, including 1,572 owned stores, and is present in 90 countries. Through its six brands - L'OCCITANE en Provence, Melvita, Erborian, L'OCCITANE au Brésil, LimeLife and ELEMIS - the Group offers new and extraordinary beauty experiences, using high-quality products that respect nature, the environment and the people in it.

