Physician Growth Partners Advises Advanced Consultants in Pain Care in its Acquisition by Tricity Pain Associates & Spindletop Pain Management Holdings

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2019 / Advanced Consultants in Pain Care ("ACPC"), a leading pain management group in San Antonio, has been acquired by Tricity Pain Associates ("TCPA") & Spindletop Pain Management Holdings.

The acquisition will add a strong group led by Dr. Darius Zagunis MD to the TCPA platform while expanding their presence within the San Antonio market.

Physician Growth Partners ("PGP") served as the transaction advisor to Advanced Consultants in Pain Care. Neal Goldstein and Tan Le of Patzik, Frank & Samotny acted as legal counsel to ACPC.

Dr. Darius Zagunis, ACPC Shareholder noted, "I was fortunate to be introduced to Physician Growth Partners. PGP was with me every step of the way working to ensure I received an optimal outcome above and beyond what I could have achieved if I had pursued a transaction on my own."

"As an independent practice looking to relieve administrative burden and continued payor pressure, we were committed to finding a partner that could enable future growth while also allowing Dr. Zagunis to realize value for the practice he has built. Simultaneously, it was important to find a partner with a strong operational infrastructure and appetite for growth in order to align him for future success. We're pleased to have secured a great outcome for Dr. Zagunis." Noted Ezra Simons, Managing Partner at Physician Growth Partners.

About Spindletop Pain Management Holdings

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 2018, Spindletop Pain Management Holdings partnered with Tricity Pain to become the leader in pain management. The company's mission is to create the leading provider of pain management care, consolidating providers of the highest quality Interventional pain management, physical medicine and rehabilitation (PM&R), sports medicine, and addiction medicine with integrated ancillary treatments across the region.

