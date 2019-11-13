As from November 14, 2019, subscription rights (TR) issued by SaltX Technology Holding AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until November 26, 2019. Instrument: Subscription Right (TR) ------------------------------------------ Short name: SALT TR B ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013409497 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 185022 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO /8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ As from November 14, 2019, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by SaltX Technology Holding AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid Subscription Share (BTA) ----------------------------------------------- Short name: SALT BTA B ----------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013409505 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 185023 ----------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO /8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------- Mic Code: SSME ----------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 08 528 00 399.