The higher education market size is expected to post a CAGR of over 12% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005482/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global higher education market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Several higher education institutes are integrating intercultural and international dimensions into education due to the rising need to attract the best students and staff. This is also helping to improve the quality of education and generate higher revenue. Also, the increase in tertiary enrollments globally has led to a rise in the need for internationalization.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30260

As per Technavio, the emergence of transitional education (TNE) will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Higher Education Market: Emergence of Transitional Education (TNE)

Transitional education (TNE) programs are gaining popularity across several countries, including Australia, Germany, Italy, France, and the UK. They are being conducted using different modes such as franchising arrangements, articulation programs, distance education, branch campuses, and twinning programs. TNE helps employers and governments deploy effective human resource development strategies with a geographically dispersed workforce.

"Apart from the emergence of transitional education (TNE), factors such as the rise in the adoption of advanced technologies, and the continuous development of new products and solutions for higher education will have a significant impact on the growth of the higher education market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Higher Education Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the higher education market by product (software and hardware) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The Americas led the market in 2018, followed by APAC and EMEA, respectively. However, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period, due to factors such as the high penetration of broadband services, the rising adoption of advanced technologies by colleges and universities, and increasing investments in online learning and active learning strategies.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005482/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com