Korean PV manufacturer Hanwha has accused competitors in the U.S., Germany and Australia of having infringed its patents. In America, Jinko Solar - as well REC and Longi Solar - applied for an interim review of a patent at the International Trade Commission. Now, Jinko says it expects the judges to rule in its favor.From pv magazine Germany. Jinko Solar Holdings Co. Ltd. today said it expects the U.S. International Trade Commission administrative judge responsible for inquiry 337-TA-1151 to issue an order determining it has not infringed Hanwha Q-Cells patents, within a fortnight. Jinko said it ...

