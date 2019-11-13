Hôtel Intercontinental, Paris Le Grand, 2 rue scribe, Paris 9th

For the 8th consecutive year, International SOS is the preferred medical partner of the 2019 Fortune Global Forum. Supported by President Emmanuel Macron, this internationally renowned event will take place in Paris on November 18 and 19.

Organised by Fortune Media, this Forum brings together the leaders of the famous "Fortune Global 500" ranking around pioneers of the new technologies sector and worldwide recognised experts. Together, they will share their visions and strategies to find out common solutions to the main issues of tomorrow's world.

With more than 30 years of expertise, International SOS will provide the 500 attendees of the Fortune Global Forum with information and assistance service.

International SOS has developed a specific medical response plan for the event, supported by a dedicated team of experienced health professionals on site and by opening a telephone helpline specifically designed for national and international participants. International SOS has also anticipated evacuations and repatriations strategy for the most serious situations, if exceptional circumstances require it.

"As a loyal partner of Fortune Global Forum, International SOS is able to meet all the demanding expectations from the organisers of this world-renowned event. We are proud to provide support for this new edition, which is being held in Paris. Our experience acquired in previous years has enabled us to assess all the risks and thus ensure the best possible medical support for all participants," comments Arnaud Vaissié, co-founder and CEO at International SOS

Since its creation, International SOS has been providing customised management solutions for the health, safety and well-being of employees on international mobility in order to strengthen business continuity and sustainability of international organisations.

"Today, two-thirds of the employees of large international organisations are located outside of their country of origin. Our mission is to be a business enhancer, advising companies and their staff on how to do things in the safest possible way." explains Arnaud Vaissié.

For more information, visit the Fortune Global Forum website:

https://fortuneconferences.com/global-forum-2019/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005587/en/

Contacts:

ComCorp Agency Muriel Martin

E: mmartin@comcorp.fr, M: +33 (0)1 58 18 32 54