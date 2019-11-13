AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notification

AECI Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

Bond code: AECI03 ISIN: ZAG000155227

Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235

INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 21 November 2019:

Bond code: AECI03

ISIN: ZAG000155227

Coupon: 8,343%

Interest amount due: ZAR10 514 465,75

Bond code: AECI04

ISIN: ZAG000155235

Coupon: 8,393%

Interest amount due: ZAR6 346 487.67

Interest period:21 August 2019 to 20 November 2019

Payment date:21 November 2019

Date Convention: Following Business Day

Woodmead, Sandton

13 November 2019

Debt Sponsor:RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)