AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notification
PR Newswire
London, November 13
AECI Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
Bond code: AECI03 ISIN: ZAG000155227
Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235
INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION
Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 21 November 2019:
Bond code: AECI03
ISIN: ZAG000155227
Coupon: 8,343%
Interest amount due: ZAR10 514 465,75
Bond code: AECI04
ISIN: ZAG000155235
Coupon: 8,393%
Interest amount due: ZAR6 346 487.67
Interest period:21 August 2019 to 20 November 2019
Payment date:21 November 2019
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Woodmead, Sandton
13 November 2019
Debt Sponsor:RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)