Huhtamäki Oyj issues a EUR 175 million bond

Huhtamäki Oyj issues a senior unsecured bond of EUR 175 million. The seven-year bond will mature on November 20, 2026 and carry a fixed interest at the rate of 1.125 percent per annum. The bond was allocated to approximately 40 investors.

Huhtamäki Oyj will submit an application for the admission to trading of the bond on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The proceeds from the bond offering will be used for refinancing and general corporate purposes.

OP Corporate Bank plc and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) act as joint lead managers for the issue of the bond.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Erander, Treasurer, tel. +358 10 686 7893

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications

Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our network of 79 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales only offices in altogether 35 countries, we're well placed to support our customers' growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 18,100 employees develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In 2018, our net sales totaled EUR 3.1 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com.

