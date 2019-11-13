Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853815 ISIN: US0718131099 Ticker-Symbol: BTL 
Tradegate
13.11.19
15:14 Uhr
70,86 Euro
-1,90
-2,61 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
72,77
73,30
17:39
72,73
73,34
17:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BAXTER
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC70,86-2,61 %
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY221,60+0,68 %