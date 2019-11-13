Technavio has been monitoring the global infection surveillance solutions market, and the market is poised to grow by USD 418.39 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 149-page research report with TOC on "Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Analysis Report by Solution (software and services), and by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the stringent government regulations on the monitoring and reporting of infections. Also, automation through AI in infection surveillance software is anticipated to boost the growth of the infection surveillance solutions market.

There is an increase in the need for efficient infection control procedures among healthcare units due to the emergence of life-threatening diseases such as typhoid, urinary tract infection, sepsis, tuberculosis, and influenza. This urgency arises from regulatory authorities that are enforcing stringent regulations and policies to prevent and restrict the outbreak of infections in healthcare settings. As a result, healthcare centers, such as hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory care settings are adopting infection surveillance solutions.

Major Five Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Companies:

Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the businesses under various business segments such as Renal Care, Medication Delivery, Pharmaceuticals, Clinical Nutrition, Advanced Surgery, Acute Therapies, and Other. The company offers ICNet, which provides an insight into clinical information.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company provides medication stewardship surveillance and clinical monitoring and notification.

BioVigil Healthcare Systems, Inc.

BioVigil Healthcare Systems Inc. is headquartered in the US and has business operations under the business segment: Hand Hygiene Solution. The company offers BioVigil Data Suite and BioVigil badge. The BioVigil Data Suite provides actionable insights, and the BioVigil badge is used for electronic communication.

Cerner Corp.

Cerner Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers services through the following product segments: Analytics, Population Health Management, Clinical Solutions, Open Interoperable, Revenue Cycle Management, and Services and Technology. The company offers Infection Control that provides surveillance capability.

GOJO Industries Inc.

GOJO Industries Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers services through the following product segments: Body Fluid Spill Kits, Surface disinfectants and sanitizers, Dispensers, Electronic Monitoring Systems, Heavy Duty Hand Cleaners, Hand Sanitizers, Hand Soaps, Moisturizers, Perineal Care, and Others.

Infection Surveillance Solutions Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Software

Services

Infection Surveillance Solutions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

