Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES OF THE SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW AD HOC MITTEILUNG Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 (Marktmissbrauchsverordnung). Die CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA wurde von der KPS Stiftung über deren Absicht informiert, Aktien zu verkaufen. München, 13. November 2019. Die CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA wurde von der KPS Stiftung über deren Absicht, Aktien zu verkaufen, wie folgt informiert: "Wir informieren Sie darüber, dass die KPS Stiftung beabsichtigt, bis zu 7.874.000 Aktien der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005470306), entsprechend bis zu 8,2% der Stimmrechte, im "accelerated bookbuilding" Verfahren beginnend heute, den 13. November 2019, über Berenberg als Sole Global Coordinator und Sole Bookrunner, zu platzieren. Der Verkauf der Aktien dient in erster Linie der Steigerung des Streubesitzes und des Handelsvolumens der Aktien der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KG. Über den heutigen Verkauf von Anteilen an der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA und der damit einhergehenden 180tägigen Lock-Up Periode hinaus beabsichtigt die KPS Stiftung derzeit nicht, ihre Position als Hauptanteilseigner der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA weiter zu reduzieren. Die nach der heutigen Platzierung noch verbleibenden Anteile der KPS Stiftung an der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA und die damit verbundenen Stimmrechte sollen auch künftig zum Wohlergehen und zum geschäftlichen Erfolg von CTS Eventim beitragen." Über CTS EVENTIM CTS EVENTIM ist einer der international führenden Anbieter in den Bereichen Ticketing und Live Entertainment. 2018 wurden rund 250 Millionen Tickets über die Systeme des Unternehmens vermarktet - stationär, online und mobil. Zu den Onlineportalen zählen Marken wie eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it und entradas.com. Zur EVENTIM-Gruppe gehören außerdem zahlreiche Veranstalter von Konzerten, Tourneen und Festivals wie "Rock am Ring", "Rock im Park", "Hurricane", "Southside" oder "Lucca Summer". Darüber hinaus betreibt CTS EVENTIM einige der renommiertesten Veranstaltungsstätten Europas, etwa die Kölner LANXESS arena, die Berliner Waldbühne und das EVENTIM Apollo in London. Die CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) ist seit 2000 börsennotiert und gegenwärtig Mitglied des MDAX. Im Jahr 2018 erwirtschafteten 3.141 Mitarbeiter in 21 Ländern einen Umsatz von mehr als 1,2 Milliarden Euro. Für weitere Informationen: Corporate Communications: Christian Steinhof Leiter Unternehmenskommunikation Tel.: +49.40.380788.7299 christian.steinhof@eventim.de Investor Relations: Marco Haeckermann Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy Tel.: +49.421.3666.270 marco.haeckermann@eventim.de 