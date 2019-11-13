Helbiz Awarded Three-Year License to Operate in Rome

2,500 E-Bicycles Will be Deployed Throughout the City by the End of the Year

Helbiz, a global leader in micro-mobility, today announced the launch of its first-ever fleet of electric bicycles in Rome, Italy. The company was awarded a three-year license to operate its electric bicycles throughout the city and has deployed 100, which users can access today. This will expand to 2,500 electric bicycles by the end of the year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005666/en/

Helbiz launches its first-ever fleet of electric bicycles in Rome. (Photo: Business Wire)

"As major cities around the world move towards more sustainable transportation options, Helbiz is honored to introduce our e-bicycles and support these green initiatives in the capital of my home country," said Salvatore Palella, founder and CEO of Helbiz. "Our electric bicycles ease traffic and reduce vehicle emissions while offering commuters a convenient and affordable transportation option when navigating and exploring the beautiful and historic city of Rome."

In addition to the launch of its new e-bicycles, Helbiz has opened a Rome-based office and warehouse to run its operations on-the-ground, employing a full-time team to ensure its fleet are charged, repaired and well-maintained. The company has also partnered with Telepass, Europe's main electronic toll collection system, to enable Telepass' six million users to easily reserve and pay for Helbiz e-bikes on the Telepass app. Unlike other transportation options, there will be no unlock fee and rides will be priced at just €0.07 per minute, making Helbiz the most cost-effective e-bike currently on the market.

"Rome continues to attract businesses and promote new investments within the territory. All projects that work towards facilitating cyclability and sharing mobility are an integral part of our program," said Pietro Calabrese, the City Mobility Counsel of the City of Rome. "Our focus is to sustain all the initiatives in favor of sustainable mobility."

Helbiz's customized e-bikes offer users a safer and more reliable ride, with a 36-month lifespan per bike. Each bike is equipped with a 250W motor and an interchangeable battery of 14 AH, with a guaranteed range of up to 80 km on a single charge and a maximum speed of 30 km/hour. In addition to deploying electric bikes, Helbiz is committed to being completely green and will only use electric vans to support its on-the-ground operations throughout Rome.

Helbiz's mission is to build products and technology that can easily be integrated into legacy infrastructures to support the emergence of clean, sustainable and modern communities. The company is committed to partnering with cities and municipalities around the world to offer scooters and e-bikes that are designed to complement and enhance existing transportation systems and get customers to their destinations.

Download Helbiz on iOS and Android now. For additional information, visit www.helbiz.com.

ABOUT HELBIZ

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2017 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates e-scooters and e-bicycles in over 20 cities around the world including Milan, Madrid, Belgrade and Miami. Helbiz is committed to being solely powered by 100% renewable energy with zero carbon emissions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005666/en/

Contacts:

Sandy Choi

sandy (at) agentofchange.com