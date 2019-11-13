The Mediawan group posted revenues of €240.7 million over the first nine months of 2019, up 39.4% on the previous year and up 20.7% on a like-for-like basis

Growth was driven by the production activities (Originals Animation), up 47% on a like-for-like basis.

The increase in distribution sales over the quarter (up 27% compared to Q3 2018) confirmed Mediawan Rights' expectations for full-year growth.

Q4 2019 will see further deliveries of drama and documentary content and the continuation of significant distribution volumes, confirming our guidance for full-year revenues and profitability.

Regulatory News:

Mediawan(Paris:MDW):

Sales for the first nine months of 2019 reached €240.7 million, a 39.4% increase on the same period in the previous year, driven by the momentum of production companies forming the Originals division and a strong revenue contribution from Mediawan Animation with "Playmobil: The Movie". Growth was 20.7% on a like-for-like basis.

Sales in Q3 2019 were affected by the usual seasonal factors and amounted to €52.0 million (similar to Q3 2018), mainly driven by Thematics and Originals.

Reported sales over the first nine months of 2019

9 months 2019 9 months 2018 Reported growth Like-for-like growth Mediawan Originals 80.7 52.0 55.2% 22.3% Mediawan Animation 56.7 12.1 370% 105% Mediawan Rights 24.4 28.8 -15.2% -7.5% Mediawan Thematics 78.8 79.4 -0.8% -0.8% Total 240.71 172.71 39.4% 20.7%

Pierre-Antoine Capton, Chair of the Management Board of Mediawan, said: "Mediawan's momentum shows how relevant our unique model is, combining production and distribution as we will do in the first co-production between France and Italy with "Pinocchio le Village Enchanté". Our strategy fits with a sector that is growing due to an increasing demand for premium content both from our long-standing broadcasting partners and new market players, as shown by our recent agreements with Canal+ Africa and Amazon Prime. 2019 allowed us to build on our achievements, create a powerful local ecosystem with highly successful content and also look forward to international projects in 2020."

1 Group revenue includes a contribution from the corporate centre of €0.1m at the end of September 2019 and €0.5m at the end of September 2018.

Mediawan Originals , which now comprises 21 production labels in France and Italy (with the recent acquisition of FIT Production, Radar and Nicole Collet Production), reported sales of €80.7 million over nine months in 2019 against €52.0 million over nine months in 2018.

84 hours of premium programmes have been delivered since the beginning of 2019. In the third quarter alone, the main deliveries were four episodes of the second season of Rivières Pourpres ("The Crimson Rivers"), the movie Demain est nous ("Forward") and the new season of Apocalypse: la guerre des mondes ("APOCALYPSE War of Worlds 1945-1991"). In Italy, Palomar delivered six hours of the second season of Il Supplente ("The Substitute") to Discovery and the feature film Famosa ("Famous").

Based on our production schedule, we forecast between 45 and 50 hours of programmes to be delivered in Q4 2019. This confirms the objective set early in the year of delivering more than 250 hours of programmes in aggregate over 2019 and 2020.

Mediawan Animation reported sales of €56.7 million over the first nine months of 2019. In addition to "Playmobil: The Movie", delivered in the second quarter, the group produced and delivered 89 half-hours of TV series over nine months, comprising 21 episodes of "Miraculous", 33 episodes of Drôles de petites bêtes ("Tall Tales from the Magical Garden of Antoon Krings"), 18 episodes of Sept nains et moi ("Seven and Me"), 24 episodes of "Denver", 13 episodes of Robin des bois ("Robin Hood") and 30 episodes of "Power Players".

Sales over the third quarter corresponded to the delivery of 30 episodes: 8 of "Miraculous", 5 of "Seven and Me" and 17 of "Power Players", the initial screening of which on Cartoon Networks in the United States was highly satisfactory.

Mediawan Rights , which comprises all of Mediawan's distribution activities, reported sales of €24.4 million over nine months, down 7.5% compared to the same period in 2018. Strong third-quarter growth of 27% helped to catch up some of the lag in the first half of the year (due to H1 2018 which was over-weighted in terms of revenue). The visibility from definite sales for Q4 confirms the prospect of a significant increase in full-year sales in 2019.

Continuing the pattern since the start of the year, major sales were confirmed with detective series like "Rex", Une femme d'honneur ("A Woman of Honour") and "Babylon Berlin". Mediawan Rights is also banking on European premium series such as "Missions", "Wonderland, the Girl from the Shore", "Moloch" and "The War is Over" as well as English-language series like "Nomis" and "The Poison Rose".

Mediawan Thematics specialised in the publishing of channels and related digital services, maintained its trend over nine months and reported sales of €78.8 million, down 0.8% due to a decline in royalties from operators. Advertising remained strong, growing by 21% against the first nine months of 2018.

The Mediawan Group's channels continue to offer an attractive package targeting passionate audiences. Toute l'Histoire straightens its position as leader of its thematic content with an audience up 34% in Q3 19 vs Q3 18. The new programme Si j'avais vécu ("If I had lived") hosted by Gérard Miller was one of the highlights of September. The distribution of channels and services continues to expand with Vidéofutur, a new partner in Q3 2019, which includes eleven of the Group's channels in its extended basic offer.

Visibility on programme delivery as well as signed distribution contracts in Q4 2019 allows the Group to confirm its guidance for full-year revenues and profitability.

About Mediawan

Mediawan was founded by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse and raised €250 million on its initial public offering on the Euronext regulated market in Paris. Since March 2017, Mediawan has completed eight strategic acquisitions, becoming a new independent premium audiovisual content player and occupying a leading position in Europe. The Group operates in four subsectors: production of original drama and documentary content, operation of animation brands, distribution of audiovisual content, and publication of digital services and channels. Find out more on the Mediawan website: www.mediawan.fr

Eligible to PEA-PME ISIN code: FR0013247137/Ticker: MDW

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005689/en/

Contacts:

Mediawan contacts:

Investors and analysts: Aurélie Jolion ajolion@mediawan.eu +33 (0)6 23 52 50 47

Media: Majorelle PR Events: Clara Devoret cdevoret@majorelle-pr.fr +33 (0)6 40 48 57 27