Chubb appoints Jason Keen as Division President, Chubb Global Markets

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Jason Keen as Division President, Chubb Global Markets.

In this role, Jason will have responsibility for the leadership, strategy and performance of Chubb Global Markets, which comprises Chubb's London Market wholesale and specialty business including the company's Lloyd's platform.

Jason will assume his role early in the new year and he will report to David Furby, Regional President, Chubb European Group. His appointment is subject to regulatory approval. Jason succeeds Matthew Shaw, who is leaving the company.

Jason joined ACE (now Chubb) in 2010 as Regional Property Underwriter, Asia Pacific and assumed overall responsibility for the company's Property and Casualty portfolio in Asia Pacific in 2016. Previously, he worked for Lloyd's syndicates Talbot Underwriting Ltd and Ascot Underwriting Ltd.

"Jason's strong underwriting acumen is a distinguishing feature of his success to date and aligns perfectly with our Chubb Global Markets tradition of underwriting discipline and consistent results," said Juan Luis Ortega, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and President, Overseas General Insurance.

David Furby, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Regional President European Group added:

"I am delighted to appoint Jason to lead our Chubb Global Markets business. He brings a wealth of insurance knowledge and business leadership experience to the role. I have great confidence in his ability to lead our wholesale business at a time of utmost importance and I am very much looking forward to working with him in his new remit."

