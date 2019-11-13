Technavio has been monitoring the global edge data center market since 2018, and the market is poised to grow by USD 5.9 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005549/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global edge data center market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 164-page report with TOC on "Edge Data Center Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), Component (IT infrastructure, general construction, power management systems, cooling systems, security solutions, racks, and DCIM), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increase in mobile data traffic. Also, increasing investments in 5G networks are anticipated to boost the growth of the edge data center market.

Rising digitalization, growing adoption of automation across industries, and increasing use of social networking platforms and IoT devices have resulted in an exponential rise in mobile data traffic. This has increased the investments in edge data centers across the globe. Many market vendors are focusing on the development of new edge computing platforms to help organizations improve their data management capabilities at the edge of the network. These factors are fueling the growth of the global edge data center market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Edge Data Center Companies:

365 Data Centers

365 Data Centers owns and operates the business across various segments such as Data centers, Services, Solutions, and Connectivity. The company offers a wide range of edge data center solutions to carriers, cloud providers, content providers, and enterprises.

Compass Datacenters

Compass Datacenters operates the business in the Solutions segment. Through this segment, the company offers solutions for cloud and SaaS to enterprises, colocation providers, and edge data centers. The company offers edge data centers featuring 12-rack capacity and 100kW of power. These edge data centers are housed in a hardened shell and have a 2N MEP architecture.

DC BLOX, Inc.

DC BLOX Inc. owns and operates the business across various segments such as Services, Data centers, and Solutions. The company offers a wide range of disaster recovery and hybrid IT solutions.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Eaton Corp. Plc owns and operates the business across various segments such as Electrical Products and Electrical Systems and Services, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The company offers edge data center solutions that provide an easy-to-configure solutions for IT equipment storage in edge-of-cloud applications.

EdgeConneX Inc.

EdgeConneX Inc. owns and operates the business across various segments such as Data center, Connectivity, and Services. The company offers edge data center solutions to ensure the most efficient placement of network and IT infrastructure.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Edge Data Center Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

IT infrastructure

General construction

Power management systems

Cooling systems

Security solutions

Racks

DCIM

Edge Data Center Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Data Center Market Global data center market by component (IT infrastructure, power management system, mechanical construction, general construction, and security solutions) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Data Center Server Market Global data center server market by type (rack server, blade server, tower server, microserver, and open compute project server) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005549/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/