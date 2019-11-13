The "UK Value Clothing 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK Value Clothing 2019-2024 report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the UK value clothing market (including forecasts up to 2024), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.

It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The consumer data is based on our 2019 How Britain Shops survey, using a panel of 10,000 nationally representative UK consumers, and on our 2019 UK clothing survey, using a panel of 5,000 clothing shoppers.

The UK value clothing market is forecast to reach 14.1bn in 2019, with the market still expected to outperform the total UK clothing market over the next five years as low consumer confidence, economic uncertainty and shoppers' appetite to trade down play to value retailers' advantage. Menswear will be the biggest outperformer out to 2024, with the subsector growing by 12.1%.

Scope

New Look has been the biggest loser within the UK value clothing market over the last five years, losing 2.6 percentage points of share due to its loss of relevance and growing competition in the youth segment.

The clothing specialists channel is forecast to grow by 1.6 percentage points over the next five years, thanks to strong performance from PrettyLittleThing, boohoo.com and Primark.

The online value clothing market is forecast to grow by 37.0% over the next five years.

Home delivery remains the most popular fulfilment method among value clothing shoppers thanks to delivery saver schemes, however click collect continues to grow in appeal, with 41.0% of shoppers using this option in the past year.

Reasons to buy

Find out how each value clothing subcategory (womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, accessories) is set to perform over the next five years, allowing you to adjust your product mixes accordingly to maximise sales potential.

Utilise our data on the most important drivers of value clothing purchases (including value for money, quality and instore experience) to help inform your business strategy.

Understand how frequently different age groups shop value clothing, and how much they spend per year to help you to increase spend among your target customer base.

Learn how important product sustainability and retailer ethics are to value clothing shoppers and whether key value retailers are doing enough to protect the environment in order to help guide your own initiatives.

Use our in-depth analysis of Bonmarch and New Look in order to understand why they are losing market share and the lessons to be learned from their challenges.

Key Topics Covered:

THE HOT ISSUES

Market drivers and inhibitors in value clothing

Main issues in value clothing

Menswear not yet fully exploited by value players, as driving unisex appeal proves challenging

Dominance of online pureplays and uncompelling proposition to blame for Select's struggles

Discount grocers have missed opportunities in value clothing

Value retailers must live up to shopper demand for greater effort on sustainability

Value retailers must find innovative ways to lock in loyalty

Strategies for success

WHAT PEOPLE BUY

Headlines

The sector at a glance

The sector in context

Overall sector size

Overall sector growth

Category growth in value clothing

Spend per head

Online dynamics

WHERE PEOPLE SHOP

Headlines

Channels of distribution

Market shares

Key metrics

Shopped retailers

Retailer profiles

Bonmarch

Matalan

Missguided

New Look

Peacocks

Primark

PrettyLittleThing

Competitor dynamics

HOW AND WHY PEOPLE SHOP

Headlines

Who shops and where they are located

Which categories they buy

Channels used by consumers

Fulfilment methods used by consumers

Frequency of shopping

What's important when purchasing value clothing

Retailer recommendations



