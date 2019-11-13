The global digital health market size will grow by USD 213.75 billion during 2019-2023. This market report provides a detailed analysis of the market by application (wireless health, mobile health, EHR, and telehealth) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Vendor Landscape

The global digital health market has 25 major vendors as market participants. Pure play and category-specific vendors are focused on a relatively lower number of markets as compared to the diversified and industry-specific vendors that have a wider focus across markets. All the players in the market are category-focused in terms of their overall offerings.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Alphabet Inc., Cerner Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co., IBM Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Microsoft Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG are among the vendors who have a strong position in the global market. While Ascom Holding AG, BR HomMed, Capsule Technologies, Inc., eClinicalWorks LLC, and InterSystems Corp. hold a favorable position in the global market.

Alphabet Inc. is a leading vendor is the segment. The company'snewest product offering include:

Cloud Healthcare API: It is a managed solution for storing and accessing healthcare data in the Google Cloud Platform. The solution bridges the gap between care systems and applications built on Google Cloud.

Cerner Corp. is another leading vendor in the digital health market sphere. In line with the global digital health market, the company's newest product offerings include:

HealtheLife: It is a web-based solution that enables interaction and engagement between health organizations and patients.

Cerner Learning Health Network: The company, along with DCRI, launched this solution to help clinicians gain insights from the data collected through EHRs.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is another leading vendor in the digital health market. In line with the global digital health market, the company's newest product offerings include:

Sunrise: It is a comprehensive, revenue cycle solution for hospitals and health systems that provides a single patient record for more informed patient care.

