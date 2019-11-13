The global digital health market size will grow by USD 213.75 billion during 2019-2023. This market report provides a detailed analysis of the market by application (wireless health, mobile health, EHR, and telehealth) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005615/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global digital health market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market @ Request for Free Sample Report
Vendor Landscape
The global digital health market has 25 major vendors as market participants. Pure play and category-specific vendors are focused on a relatively lower number of markets as compared to the diversified and industry-specific vendors that have a wider focus across markets. All the players in the market are category-focused in terms of their overall offerings.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Alphabet Inc., Cerner Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co., IBM Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Microsoft Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG are among the vendors who have a strong position in the global market. While Ascom Holding AG, BR HomMed, Capsule Technologies, Inc., eClinicalWorks LLC, and InterSystems Corp. hold a favorable position in the global market.
Alphabet Inc. is a leading vendor is the segment. The company'snewest product offering include:
- Cloud Healthcare API: It is a managed solution for storing and accessing healthcare data in the Google Cloud Platform. The solution bridges the gap between care systems and applications built on Google Cloud.
Get A Free Sample Analysis from the Digital Health Market
Cerner Corp. is another leading vendor in the digital health market sphere. In line with the global digital health market, the company's newest product offerings include:
- HealtheLife: It is a web-based solution that enables interaction and engagement between health organizations and patients.
- Cerner Learning Health Network: The company, along with DCRI, launched this solution to help clinicians gain insights from the data collected through EHRs.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is another leading vendor in the digital health market. In line with the global digital health market, the company's newest product offerings include:
- Sunrise: It is a comprehensive, revenue cycle solution for hospitals and health systems that provides a single patient record for more informed patient care.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
KEY TOPICS COVERED:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Wireless health Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Mobile health Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EHR Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Telehealth Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing adoption of electronic intensive care unit (e-ICU)
- models in healthcare industry
- Strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations among
- market participants
- Adoption of advanced technologies in healthcare sector
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Cerner Corp.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Epic Systems Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- IBM Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Microsoft Corp.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
For more information about this report visit https://www.technavio.com/report/digital-health-market-industry-analysis
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
Technavio is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, pharmaceutical and more Healthcare industries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005615/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: https://www.technavio.com