Rocky 2020: Michigan Secretary of State Certifies Candidates, Excludes Sole Nationwide Opposition to Trump, Includes Drop-Out Sanford

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2019 / As of Monday at 5pm ET, three deadlines have passed to appear on state's ballots. The first to close, last Friday, November 8th, the state of Alabama, listed three GOP candidates for Presidential Primary; De La Fuente, Trump and Weld. Second came Arkansas, whose deadline closed Monday, November 11, 2019 at 5pm CT, where only three GOP candidates will be listed on the ballot.

Meanwhile, Jocelyn Benson, excluded De Le Fuente from the ballot in Michigan on Friday November 8th and the Michigan GOP failed to add the candidate on Monday November 11, 2019. In contrast, her office did add Mark Sanford, who had not qualified for any ballot before the deadlines passed and subsequently, dropped out of the race Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

De La Fuente may still qualify by providing petitions to the Secretary of State before mid-December, however; all GOP candidates now must run against a candidate on the ballot who is no longer running. "We sent our Chief of Staff to Michigan to speak to the Election Board to ensure they were aware of our intentions. They chose to exclude our campaign, knowing I am the only candidate qualifying on all ballots, next to President Trump. Our exclusion was willful, and voters should be aware of the decisions their elected officials are making," says Roque De La Fuente to his team

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente is living proof that the American Dream can be achieved by those who are inspired to pursue it. He has an amazing record of success. From earning an FAA license to fly single engine planes at the age of 20 to owning 29 automobile dealerships and becoming Chairman of the National Dealers Council for the third largest automobile manufacturer in the world by the age of 28, he's in a league by himself. He created a banking network in 1982 to help address Mexico's economic crisis and established impressive real estate holdings throughout the United States while creating thousands of new jobs along the way. In 1992, Rocky became the first Hispanic American to serve as a Delegate-At-Large for the State of California at a National Convention. He holds a bachelor's degree in Physics and Mathematics (Magna Cum Laude) and an honorary doctorate from UNESCO.

