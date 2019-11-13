Integrated BioPharma, Inc.: Integrated BioPharma Reports Results for its Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

HILLSIDE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2019 / Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTC BB:INBP) (the "Company") reports it financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $11.4 million compared to $10.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, an increase of $1.1 million or 10.7%. The Company had operating income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 of $0.5 million compared to operating income of $0.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company had net income and diluted net income of $0.3 million or $0.01 per share of common stock, compared with net income and diluted net income of $0.2 million or $0.01 per share of common stock for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

"We are excited to report that our revenue increased by approximately 11% in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and that our revenue from our two significant customers in our Contract Manufacturing Segment remained consistent; representing approximately 91% and 89% of total revenue in the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively," said Riva Sheppard, Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

A summary of our financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2019 follows:

INTEGRATED BIOPHARMA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Total revenue $ 11,406 $ 10,304 Cost of sales 10,007 9,085 Gross profit 1,399 1,219 Selling and administrative expenses 923 814 Operating income 476 405 Other expense, net (1) (127 ) (191 ) Income before income taxes 349 214 Income tax expense, net 37 55 Net income $ 312 $ 159 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 29,565,943 27,218,786 Diluted 30,724,633 27,963,604 (1) Includes interest expense of $124 and $200, respectively.

