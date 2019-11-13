Integrated BioPharma, Inc.: Integrated BioPharma Reports Results for its Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

HILLSIDE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2019 / Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTC BB:INBP) (the "Company") reports it financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $11.4 million compared to $10.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, an increase of $1.1 million or 10.7%. The Company had operating income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 of $0.5 million compared to operating income of $0.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company had net income and diluted net income of $0.3 million or $0.01 per share of common stock, compared with net income and diluted net income of $0.2 million or $0.01 per share of common stock for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.
"We are excited to report that our revenue increased by approximately 11% in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and that our revenue from our two significant customers in our Contract Manufacturing Segment remained consistent; representing approximately 91% and 89% of total revenue in the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively," said Riva Sheppard, Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
A summary of our financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2019 follows:
INTEGRATED BIOPHARMA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|2019
|2018
Total revenue
|$
|11,406
|$
|10,304
Cost of sales
|10,007
|9,085
Gross profit
|1,399
|1,219
Selling and administrative expenses
|923
|814
Operating income
|476
|405
Other expense, net (1)
|(127
|)
|(191
|)
Income before income taxes
|349
|214
Income tax expense, net
|37
|55
Net income
|$
|312
|$
|159
Net income per common share:
Basic
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.01
Diluted
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.01
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
|29,565,943
|27,218,786
Diluted
|30,724,633
|27,963,604
(1) Includes interest expense of $124 and $200, respectively.
