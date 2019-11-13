Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W96L ISIN: US98401F1057 Ticker-Symbol: XE9 
Tradegate
12.11.19
19:24 Uhr
32,000 Euro
+1,200
+3,90 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
XENCOR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XENCOR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,600
31,800
22:31
31,600
31,800
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
XENCOR
XENCOR INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
XENCOR INC32,000+3,90 %