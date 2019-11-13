Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune disease, asthma and allergic diseases, today announced that company management will participate in two upcoming conferences:

Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Presentation Time: 3:20 p.m. GMT

Location: London

Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Presentation Time: 8:00 a.m. EST

Location: New York

Live webcasts of these presentations will be available under "Events Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com. A replay of the events will be posted on the Xencor website approximately one hour after the live events and will be available for 30 days following the presentations.

About Xencor, Inc.

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases. Currently, 14 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb technology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of monoclonal antibodies resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.

