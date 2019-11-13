Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune disease, asthma and allergic diseases, today announced that company management will participate in two upcoming conferences:
- Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Presentation Time: 3:20 p.m. GMT
Location: London
- Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2019
Presentation Time: 8:00 a.m. EST
Location: New York
Live webcasts of these presentations will be available under "Events Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com. A replay of the events will be posted on the Xencor website approximately one hour after the live events and will be available for 30 days following the presentations.
About Xencor, Inc.
Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases. Currently, 14 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb technology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of monoclonal antibodies resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005714/en/
Contacts:
Charles Liles
626-737-8118
cliles@xencor.com
Media Contact
Jason I. Spark
Canale Communications
619-849-6005
jason@canalecomm.com