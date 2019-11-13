Anzeige
Galapagos NV: Transparency notification - Gilead holds 25.10% of Galapagos shares

Mechelen, Belgium; 13 November 2019; 22.01 CET; regulated information - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) received a transparency notification from Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation1, Galapagos received a transparency notification on 11 November 2019 from Gilead Sciences, Inc. (acting as a parent undertaking or a controlling person), who notified that Gilead Therapeutics A1 Unlimited Company, an indirect subsidiary of Gilead Sciences, Inc., holds 16,207,477 of Galapagos' voting rights, consisting of 16,207,477 shares, as a result of subscribing to a capital increase in the framework of the exercise of the Initial Warrant A and thus receiving 2,617,791 new Galapagos shares on 6 November 2019. This represents 25.10% of Galapagos' currently outstanding 64,571,622 shares. Gilead Therapeutics A1 Unlimited Company thus crossed above the 25% threshold of Galapagos' voting rights by acquisition of voting securities on 6 November 2019.

The notification specifies furthermore that (i) Gilead Therapeutics A1 Unlimited Company is a direct subsidiary of Gilead Biopharmaceutics Ireland UC, (ii) Gilead Biopharmaceutics Ireland UC is a direct subsidiary of Gilead Sciences, Inc., and (iii) Gilead Sciences, Inc. has no controlling shareholder.

The full transparency notification is available on the Galapagos website.

About Galapagos

Galapagos.

Galapagos Contacts
Investors:Media:
Elizabeth Goodwin Carmen Vroonen
VP Investor Relations Senior Director Communications
+1 781 460 1784 +32 473 824 874
Sofie Van Gijsel Evelyn Fox
Director Investor Relations Director Communications
+32 485 19 14 15 +31 6 53 591 999
ir@glpg.com communications@glpg.com




1 Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions.



