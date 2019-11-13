Galapagos NV: Transparency notification - Gilead holds 25.10% of Galapagos shares

Mechelen, Belgium; 13 November 2019; 22.01 CET; regulated information - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) received a transparency notification from Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation1, Galapagos received a transparency notification on 11 November 2019 from Gilead Sciences, Inc. (acting as a parent undertaking or a controlling person), who notified that Gilead Therapeutics A1 Unlimited Company, an indirect subsidiary of Gilead Sciences, Inc., holds 16,207,477 of Galapagos' voting rights, consisting of 16,207,477 shares, as a result of subscribing to a capital increase in the framework of the exercise of the Initial Warrant A and thus receiving 2,617,791 new Galapagos shares on 6 November 2019. This represents 25.10% of Galapagos' currently outstanding 64,571,622 shares. Gilead Therapeutics A1 Unlimited Company thus crossed above the 25% threshold of Galapagos' voting rights by acquisition of voting securities on 6 November 2019.

The notification specifies furthermore that (i) Gilead Therapeutics A1 Unlimited Company is a direct subsidiary of Gilead Biopharmaceutics Ireland UC, (ii) Gilead Biopharmaceutics Ireland UC is a direct subsidiary of Gilead Sciences, Inc., and (iii) Gilead Sciences, Inc. has no controlling shareholder.

The full transparency notification is available on the Galapagos website.

