Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today that David Socks, President and CEO, will present at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 20 at 10:40 a.m. GMT at the Waldorf Hilton, London.

To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recordings for this presentation, which will be available for 30 days, please visit the Phathom Pharmaceuticals website at www.phathompharma.com.

About Phathom

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a novel potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late-stage development for the treatment of acid-related disorders. For more information about Phathom, visit the company's website at www.phathompharma.com.

