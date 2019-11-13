Duos Technologies Group, Inc.: Duos Technologies Group Reports Third Quarter and Nine Month 2019 Results

Company Achieves Sequential Quarterly Growth; Expanded Implementation Capacity and Fourth Quarter Visibility Both Support Updated Full-Year Guidance and Initial 2020 Growth Projections

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2019 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (OTCQX:DUOT), a provider of intelligent security analytical technology solutions, reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 and Recent Operational Highlights

Awarded $1.8 million contract with a Class 1 freight railroad for the implementation of a turn-key Rail Inspection Portal (rip®), installation of which is expected to be completed prior to the end of 2019.

Awarded an expanded, five-year, $1.0 million, recurring revenue-based contract with another Class 1 freight railroad to provide an initial library of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based algorithms, which will analyze images from the Company's rail inspection portal (rip®) for maintenance inspection of the customer's railcars.

Awarded $2.3 million contract with an additional Class 1 freight railroad for the turn-key delivery of the Company's latest version of its Rail Inspection Portal (rip®).

Received a purchase order from Chicago Metra to install an automated pantograph inspection system (apis®) spanning four tracks that will capture high-resolution digital video imagery of critical pantographs.

Company's new AI and deep learning-focused subsidiary TrueVue360™ has fully staffed and onboarded its development team and has met its goal of completing the development of a state-of-the-art AI platform. The Company has already recognized initial revenue from this business in the second half of 2019 and expects significant growth in 2020.

Expected strong fourth quarter revenue with full-year guidance of between $13.5 and $14M

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

It should be noted that the following Financial Results represent the consolidation of the Company with its subsidiaries Duos Technologies, Inc. and TrueVue360.

Total revenue decreased 57% to $2.20 million compared to $5.10 million in the same quarterly period last year due to several shifts in timing of projects dictated by customer construction delays. While these delays impacted the projects revenue portion for the quarter, they are not expected to have a material impact for the full year 2019.

Gross profit decreased 56% to $1.03 million (47% of total revenue) compared to $2.33 million (46% of total revenue) in the same quarterly period last year. The decrease in gross profit was mainly the result of the lower revenues previously described. The increase in gross profit as a percentage of revenue was driven by more efficient product delivery and enhanced operational capacity.

Operating expenses increased 27% to $2.15 million from $1.69 million in the same quarterly period last year. Selling and marketing expenses increased in line with the Company's investment in resources to support growth. The measurable increase in salaries, wages and contract labor during the period was the result of additional research and development staff related to TrueVue360, as well as implementation resources needed to service an anticipated larger order book. Other general and administrative costs were higher as the result of additional business and non-project related travel.

Net loss totaled $1.13 million, a decrease from net income of $633,000 in the same quarter a year-ago. The net loss was primarily attributable to a decrease in project revenues previously mentioned and an increase in staffing.

Nine Month 2019 Financial Results

Total revenue decreased 17% to $7.90 million compared to $9.49 million in the same period last year. The decrease in total revenue reflected delays in contract executions for two large new projects and the effects of such delays. Since the Company expects these contracts to be implemented in 2019, it began acquiring certain components ahead of the contracts in order to ensure no material impacts to expected revenues for the year. The company is currently executing these projects in the fourth quarter.

Gross profit decreased 18% to $3.33 million (42.2% of total revenue) compared to $4.06 million (42.8% of total revenue) in the same period last year. The decrease in gross profit was the result of lower revenues recorded during the period. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue remained stable for the period and broadly comparable with the same period in the prior year.

Operating expenses increased 33% to $6.36 million compared to $4.80 million in the same period last year. Selling and marketing expenses increased in-line with the Company's plans growth plan. The increase in salaries, wages and contract labor was higher during the period due to an increased number of employees and additional contract expenses, related to an overall expected increase in revenues. These increases are also a result of an increasing investment in the Company's TrueVue360 subsidiary. Research and development expenses, excluding personnel, decreased for the period. Other G&A costs were in-line with the additional staff expenses and the growth of the Company.

Net loss totaled $3.04 million, an increase from net loss of $745,000 in the same period a year-ago. The increase in net loss was primarily attributable to the significant investment in the Company's new subsidiary TrueVue360 and the decrease in project revenues previously mentioned.

Financial Outlook

For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019, the Company now expects total revenue to be between $13.5 million and $14.0 million, which would represent an approximate 13% to 17% increase over the $12.0 million recorded in 2018. The Company's guidance is based on contracts in backlog and near-term pending orders that are already performing or scheduled to be executed during the fourth quarter of 2019. Management is also issuing preliminary revenue guidance for 2020 of $20.0 million.

Management Commentary

"In the third quarter we made continued progress in our product development roadmap and generated sequentially improved financial results as well," said Duos Chairman and CEO Gianni Arcaini. "While we experienced some delays in contract awards and implementations due to customer scheduling, we generated a solid book of new business in the quarter, highlighted by two multi-million-dollar projects, as well as, our first deal for TrueVue360, our wholly owned subsidiary for developing artificial intelligence technology. With our comprehensive AI platform now completed, we will be able to expand our market reach well beyond the rail space and target several verticals that are heavily incorporating artificial intelligence applications into their operations. Effective January 2020, our plan includes expansion of our business development team dedicated to our AI program. Additionally, our rail-centric AI applications are rapidly growing and are generating increased interest from many of our current rail customers.

"At the same time, while continuing to focus on generating sales within our project-based core operations, we are working to build steadier revenue streams in adjacent areas, which should begin to translate into a meaningful financial contribution to the Company beginning in the new year. With the increased staffing and operating capacity we now have in place, Duos is fully capable, and ready, to convert our existing backlog and near-term contracts to recognize significant additional revenue this calendar year. Looking ahead, we are increasingly confident in our ability to meet our updated financial targets and initial projections for 2020."

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCQX:DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., provides advanced, analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. The Company's core competencies include intelligent technologies that combine machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced video analytics that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control centraco® platform. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission critical security, inspection and operations within the rail transportation, retail, petrochemical, government, and banking sectors. Duos Technologies also offers professional and consulting services for large data centers. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "plans," or similar expressions or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Duos Technologies Group, Inc.'s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in Duos' Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in Duos' filings with the SEC.

DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 REVENUES: Project $ 1,921,306 $ 4,731,106 $ 6,954,062 $ 8,516,812 Maintenance and technical support 229,008 371,110 701,552 881,004 IT asset management services 48,087 - 240,673 92,386 Total Revenues 2,198,401 5,102,216 7,896,287 9,490,202 COST OF REVENUES: Project 984,805 2,684,785 4,045,448 5,079,455 Maintenance and technical support 158,785 89,077 420,451 300,593 IT asset management services 29,352 - 99,686 47,989 Total Cost of Revenues 1,172,942 2,773,862 4,565,585 5,428,037 GROSS PROFIT 1,025,459 2,328,354 3,330,702 4,062,165 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling and marketing expenses 98,311 73,468 336,433 189,092 Salaries, wages and contract labor 1,438,608 1,072,029 4,045,689 3,153,138 Research and development 97,273 122,755 328,403 401,116 Professional fees 43,903 63,878 188,876 187,679 General and administrative expenses 479,265 359,991 1,465,918 864,969 Total Operating Expenses 2,157,360 1,692,121 6,365,319 4,795,994 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS (1,131,901 ) 636,233 (3,034,617 ) (733,829 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES): Interest Expense (12,783 ) (4,589 ) (19,095 ) (14,755 ) Other income, net 615 981 4,021 3,742 Total Other Income (Expense) (12,168 ) (3,608 ) (15,074 ) (11,013 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) (1,144,069 ) 632,625 (3,049,691 ) (744,842 ) Net loss applicable to common stock $ (1,144,069 ) $ 632,625 $ (3,049,691 ) $ (744,842 ) Basic Net Income (Loss) Per Share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.13 ) $ (0.04 ) Diluted Net Income(Loss) Per Share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.13 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted Average Shares-Basic 25,442,041 20,752,450 24,016,713 20,724,153 Weighted Average Shares-Diluted 25,442,041 26,412,450 24,016,713 20,724,153

DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 767,339 $ 1,209,301 Accounts receivable, net 1,413,983 1,538,793 Contract assets 1,586,138 1,208,604 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 258,596 235,198 Total Current Assets 4,026,056 4,191,896 Property and equipment, net 323,111 204,226 Operating lease right of use asset 509,958 - OTHER ASSETS: Software Development Costs, net 25,000 40,000 Patents and trademarks, net 61,440 53,871 Total Other Assets 86,440 93,871 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,945,565 $ 4,489,993 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 1,859,249 $ 1,416,716 Accounts payable - related parties 12,791 13,473 Notes payable - financing agreements 58,947 48,330 Current portion-finance lease payable 43,669 - Notes payable - related parties, net of discounts 856,372 - Notes payable, net of discounts 256,250 - Line of credit 28,512 31,201 Payroll taxes payable 122,453 317,573 Accrued expenses 250,132 222,328 Current portion-operating lease obligations 241,000 - Contract liabilities 1,107,742 2,248,829 Deferred revenue 489,062 362,528 Total Current Liabilities 5,326,179 4,660,978 Finance lease payable 48,408 - Operating lease obligations 293,415 - Total Liabilities 5,668,002 4,660,978 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 6) STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT: Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, 9,485,000 shares available to be designated Series A redeemable convertible cumulative preferred stock, $10 stated value per share, 500,000 shares designated; 0 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, convertible into common stock at $6.30 per share - - Series B convertible cumulative preferred stock, $1,000 stated value per share, 15,000 shares designated; 2,080 and 2,830 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, convertible into common stock at $0.50 per share 2,080,000 2,830,000 Common stock: $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 26,964,988 and 21,082,351 shares issued, 26,946,459 26,965 21,082 and 21,075,958 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively Additional paid-in capital 30,647,574 27,397,225 Total stock & paid-in-capital 32,754,539 30,248,307 Accumulated deficit (33,319,524 ) (30,269,833 ) Sub-total (564,985 ) (21,526 ) Less: Treasury stock (18,529 and 6,393 shares of common stock (157,452 ) (149,459 ) at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) Total Stockholders' Deficit (722,437 ) (170,985 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit $ 4,945,565 $ 4,489,993

DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Cash from operating activities: Net loss $ (3,049,691 ) $ (744,842 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 136,108 71,318 Stock based compensation 35,018 403,070 Interest expense related to debt discounts 9,401 - Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 124,810 (1,093,143 ) Contract assets 379,136 76,228 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (562,264 ) 58,934 Operating lease right of use asset (509,958 ) - Accounts payable 461,701 168,692 Related payable-related party (682 ) 875 Payroll taxes payable (195,120 ) 50,671 Accrued expenses 27,804 17,523 Operating lease obligation 534,415 - Contract liabilities (1,141,088 ) 1,057,747 Deferred revenue 126,534 (159,532 ) Net cash used in operating activities (3,623,876 ) (92,459 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Software development costs - (60,000 ) Purchase of patents/trademarks (11,595 ) (5,500 ) Purchase of fixed assets (133,039 ) (157,804 ) Net cash used in investing activities (144,634 ) (223,304 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of common stock (7,993 ) - Repayments of line of credit (2,689 ) (2,997 ) Repayments of related party notes (80,000 ) (48,215 ) Issuance cost (10,000 ) - Repayments of insurance and equipment financing (207,187 ) (197,792 ) Payment of finance lease (10,851 ) - Proceeds from notes payable-related parties 1,080,000 - Proceeds from notes payable 250,000 - Proceeds from warrants exercised 2,315,268 195,000 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,326,548 (54,004 ) Net decrease in cash (441,962 ) (369,767 ) Cash, beginning of period 1,209,301 1,941,818 Cash, end of period 767,339 1,572,051 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Interest paid $ 5,728 $ 7,411 Supplemental Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities: Common stock issued for accrued BOD fees $ 19,167 $ 73,708 Note issued for financing of insurance premiums $ 217,804 $ 217,173 Debt discount on Notes issued $ 12,500 $ - Note issued for equipment financing lease $ 102,928 $ -

