Microsoft today announced that it will open an 'AI Centre of Excellence for Energy' in the United Arab Emirates - a global first for the company - to empower organisations in the industry in accelerating digital transformation, equipping the workforce with AI skills, as well as collaborating on coalitions to address sustainability and safety challenges. The centre will support organisations to accelerate their digital journeys and drive innovation through active engagements with leading technologies and industry partners, as well as equipping the workforce with necessary AI readiness towards closing the skills gaps and enhancing employability. The AI Centre also brings together coalitions to drive effective collaboration towards tackling the industry top of mind challenges and aspirations.

