RSA Conference (Booth 735G, South) CyberX, the IoT security company, today announced a new API-level integration with Microsoft Azure Security Center for IoT, enabling joint clients to gain a unified view of security across all their managed and unmanaged IoT devices.

The combination of CyberX's agentless security platform and Azure Security Center for IoT provides comprehensive IoT device protection and zero trust security for organizations seeking to reduce risk from enterprise IoT threats as well as from industrial IoT, Smart Buildings, Smart Retail, and more.

CyberX also announced it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, which is a group of technology providers who have integrated their solutions with Microsoft products to provide customers better protection, detection, and response.

The IoT Security Challenge

As organizations connect massive numbers of IoT devices to their networks to optimize operations, boards and management teams are increasingly concerned about the expanding attack surface and corporate liability they represent.

Because these connected devices can't easily be protected by agent-based technologies and are often unpatched or misconfigured they can be compromised by adversaries who pivot deeper into corporate networks to threaten safety, steal intellectual property, conduct ransomware attacks, and siphon resources for DDoS botnets and cryptojacking.

Addressing the Challenge with Robust, Agentless IoT Security

Azure Security Center for IoT simplifies hybrid workload protection by delivering unified visibility and control, adaptive threat prevention, and intelligent threat detection and response across workloads running on edge, on-premises, in Azure, and in other clouds.

CyberX's agentless IoT security solution is easy to deploy and provides real-time visibility into all unmanaged devices within minutes of being connected to the network. Leveraging the industry's only patented, M2M-aware behavioral analytics eliminating the need to configure any rules or signatures or have any prior knowledge of the network the CyberX platform:

Discovers and automatically profiles all IoT assets as well as how they're communicating to provide deep asset visibility while enabling robust micro-segmentation policies.

all IoT assets as well as how they're communicating to provide deep asset visibility while enabling robust micro-segmentation policies. Provides a risk score with risk-based mitigation recommendations for each device, based on vulnerabilities detected as well as continuously updated, IoT-specific threat intelligence provided by Section 52, CyberX's in-house team of security researchers and threat analysts.

with risk-based mitigation recommendations for each device, based on vulnerabilities detected as well as continuously updated, IoT-specific threat intelligence provided by Section 52, CyberX's in-house team of security researchers and threat analysts. Continuously monitors network traffic and generates real-time alerts when devices exhibit suspicious or unauthorized behavior indicating compromise or misconfiguration.

and generates real-time alerts when devices exhibit suspicious or unauthorized behavior indicating compromise or misconfiguration. Integrates with Azure Security Center for IoT to provide single pane-of-glass visibility of cyber risk for all managed and unmanaged IoT devices.

The CyberX platform is architected with a flexible deployment model enabling clients to deploy it either as a cloud-based service, on-premises, or a hybrid of the two. To simplify integration with existing SOC workflows and accelerate incident response, the platform integrates out-of-the-box with existing IT security stacks (such as Azure Sentinel and other SIEMs) as well as with prevention solutions (firewalls, NAC) to immediately block or quarantine compromised devices.

"We're thrilled to be working with Microsoft to secure large and diverse IoT/OT environments for enterprises worldwide," added Omer Schneider, CEO and co-founder at CyberX.

"Siloed solutions for protecting complex cyber-physical systems (CPS) are not the answer," continued Nir Giller, CyberX co-founder, CTO, and GM of international operations. "IoT and cloud are driving the shift towards zero trust strategies that require a holistic understanding of what devices are connected and how they're communicating rather than on protecting a perimeter which no longer exists so you can quickly detect and mitigate attacks before they impact your organization."

According to Michal Braverman-Blumenstyk, CTO and GM, Cloud and AI Security Division at Microsoft Corp.: "CyberX's IoT security platform and integration with the Microsoft Azure Security Center for IoT enables customers to go further and faster with IoT innovations that drive new revenue streams and operational efficiencies without compromising on security."

About CyberX

Funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Qualcomm Ventures and other leading venture firms, CyberX delivers the only cybersecurity platform built by blue-team experts with a track record of defending critical national infrastructure. That difference is the foundation for the most widely deployed platform for continuously reducing IoT/OT risk and preventing costly outages, safety and environmental incidents, theft of intellectual property, and operational inefficiencies.

CyberX clients include Global 2000 companies across diverse verticals including healthcare, manufacturing, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, oil gas, data centers, mining, and transportation. Notable CyberX customers include three of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies; three of the top 10 US energy utilities; multiple government agencies including the US Department of Energy; and national electric and gas utilities across Europe and Asia-Pacific. Integration partners and MSSPs include industry leaders such as Microsoft, Splunk, IBM Security, ServiceNow, Fortinet, HPE/Aruba, Cisco, RSA, McAfee, Optiv Security, DXC Technology, Toshiba, Singtel/Trustwave, and Deutsche-Telekom/T-Systems. For more information visit CyberX.io or follow @CyberX_Labs.

