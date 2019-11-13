Professional chef, Gary Douglas Newell, breaks down three popular cooking oils to help you decide which is best for you and your family

GREENSBORO, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2019 / The supermarket offers a plethora of cooking oil options, which can be confusing and overwhelming for the average family. Professional chef, Gary Douglas Newell, explains that cooking oils add different flavors to your meals while keeping food from sticking to pots, pans, and utensils. Although oils are a source of healthy fat, it's still important to use them in moderation.

Olive Oil

Dating back thousands of years, olive oil is known as a healthier choice for its various health benefits. Gary Douglas Newell notes that olive oil is a good source of antioxidants and monounsaturated fats, which is an excellent option for replacing saturated and trans fats in your diet. The darker the color, the stronger the taste. Some light olive oils are entirely neutral in flavor. Gary Douglas Newell recommends using olive oil in uncooked recipes like salad dressing and dipping sauces for bread.

Avocado Oil

Previously available only in health stores, avocado oil is now a popular choice in most supermarkets, as well. Due to its high smoke point of 500°, avocado oil is used for almost everything in the kitchen! Just like olive oil, it is an excellent replacement for trans fats by instead offering monounsaturated fats. Gary Douglas Newell recommends using this cooking oil for baked goods, sautéing, and eggs due to its light flavor.

Coconut Oil

It's no surprise that coconut oil tastes like coconuts, adding a tropical twist to your dishes. Studies have shown that coconut oil boosts HDL, which is a good type of cholesterol. It's also used outside of the kitchen as a moisturizer, hair treatment, and teeth whitener. Coconut oil is solid at room temperature and melts at 76 ° F. Gary Douglas Newell recommends using coconut oil in place of other fats in baking and cooking dishes where coconut flavor would be appreciated.

About Gary Douglas Newell

Born and raised in the south, Gary Douglas Newell grew up in the kitchen, learning family recipes that have been passed down for generations. That passion led him to pursue his lifelong dream of becoming a chef. He enjoys putting a twist on traditional southern home-cooked meals.

In his spare time, Gary Douglas Newell gives back to the community by volunteering at local soup kitchens to feed the hungry. He believes everyone deserves to eat a delicious meal daily.

Gary Douglas Newell also enjoys spending time outdoors with his wife and two children. During school breaks, they take camping trips together with their rescue dogs.

