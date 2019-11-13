Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14ZX4 ISIN: CA1389093040 Ticker-Symbol: C8SN 
Frankfurt
13.11.19
08:04 Uhr
0,014 Euro
+0,003
+27,27 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANUC RESOURCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANUC RESOURCES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CANUC RESOURCES
CANUC RESOURCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANUC RESOURCES CORPORATION0,014+27,27 %