The global orthodontic supplies market size will grow by USD 2.42 billion during 2020-2024. This market report provides a detailed analysis of the market by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and type (fixed braces, removable braces, adhesives, and accessories).

Vendor Landscape

The global orthodontic supplies market has 15 major vendors as market participants. 60% of the players in the market are pure play and category-focused in terms of their overall offerings. Though these vendors are pure play and focused on the market category from the perspective of their offerings, the revenue derived from the market is a contributing revenue stream to most of the market participants.

3M Co., Align Technology Inc., American Orthodontics Corp., DB Orthodontics Ltd., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista, and G&H Orthodontics are among the vendors who have a strong position in the global market. While Henry Schein Inc., Institut Straumann AG, TP Orthodontics Inc, Institut Straumann AG, and Ultradent Products Inc. hold a favorable position in the global market.

3M Co. is a leading vendor in the orthodontic supplies market sphere. The company's newest product offerings include newest product offerings include:

3M Orthodontic Adhesives: The offerings include Transbond XT Light Cure Adhesive, Transbond PLUS Color Change Adhesive, Transbond Plus Light Cure Band Adhesive, Transbond Supreme LV Low Viscosity Light Cure Adhesive, Transbond MIP Moisture Insensitive Primer, and Unite Bonding Adhesive.

3M Orthodontic Wires: The offerings include Unitek Nitinol Archwire, Unitek Ligature Ties Preformed Tooth Colored Shorty, OrthoForm Arch Form Selection, Unitek Beta III Titanium Archwire, and Unitek Lateral Development Archwires.

3M Intraorals: The offerings include Forsus Class II Correction System, Unitek TADs, AlastiK Force Products, AlastiK Lingual Ligatures, and Unitek MIA Mobile Intraoral System.

Align Technology Inc. is another leading vendor in the orthodontic supplies market sphere. In line with the market, the company's newest product offerings include:

The Invisalign system: It is an advanced clear aligner system used for teeth straightening, which comes with a series of custom-made, clear aligners with patented material of aligner.

American Orthodontics Corp. is also a leading vendor in the orthodontic supplies market. The company's newest product offerings include:

Iconix Aesthetic Braces: It is a stainless-steel bracket with a unique proprietary procedure for ensuring the color of the brackets to remain champagne for the total duration of the treatment.

Bracepaste Medium Viscosity Adhesive: It is a light-curable, medium viscosity adhesive, which provides optimum bonding of ceramic and metal brackets.

Iconix Aesthetic SE Niti Wire: It is a high-quality wire, with superior shape memory, superelasticity, and springback for precision and predictable results.

KEY TOPICS COVERED:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Fixed braces Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Removable braces Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Adhesives Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Accessories Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Technological advances in orthodontic treatment

Increase in number of adults seeking orthodontic treatment

Application of nanotechnology to orthodontics

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Align Technology Inc.

American Orthodontics Corp.

DB Orthodontics Ltd.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Envista

G&H Orthodontics

Henry Schein Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

TP Orthodontics Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

