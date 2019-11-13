The global orthodontic supplies market size will grow by USD 2.42 billion during 2020-2024. This market report provides a detailed analysis of the market by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and type (fixed braces, removable braces, adhesives, and accessories).
This press release features multimedia.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global orthodontic supplies market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Vendor Landscape
The global orthodontic supplies market has 15 major vendors as market participants. 60% of the players in the market are pure play and category-focused in terms of their overall offerings. Though these vendors are pure play and focused on the market category from the perspective of their offerings, the revenue derived from the market is a contributing revenue stream to most of the market participants.
3M Co., Align Technology Inc., American Orthodontics Corp., DB Orthodontics Ltd., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista, and G&H Orthodontics are among the vendors who have a strong position in the global market. While Henry Schein Inc., Institut Straumann AG, TP Orthodontics Inc, Institut Straumann AG, and Ultradent Products Inc. hold a favorable position in the global market.
3M Co. is a leading vendor in the orthodontic supplies market sphere. The company's newest product offerings include newest product offerings include:
- 3M Orthodontic Adhesives: The offerings include Transbond XT Light Cure Adhesive, Transbond PLUS Color Change Adhesive, Transbond Plus Light Cure Band Adhesive, Transbond Supreme LV Low Viscosity Light Cure Adhesive, Transbond MIP Moisture Insensitive Primer, and Unite Bonding Adhesive.
- 3M Orthodontic Wires: The offerings include Unitek Nitinol Archwire, Unitek Ligature Ties Preformed Tooth Colored Shorty, OrthoForm Arch Form Selection, Unitek Beta III Titanium Archwire, and Unitek Lateral Development Archwires.
- 3M Intraorals: The offerings include Forsus Class II Correction System, Unitek TADs, AlastiK Force Products, AlastiK Lingual Ligatures, and Unitek MIA Mobile Intraoral System.
Align Technology Inc. is another leading vendor in the orthodontic supplies market sphere. In line with the market, the company's newest product offerings include:
- The Invisalign system: It is an advanced clear aligner system used for teeth straightening, which comes with a series of custom-made, clear aligners with patented material of aligner.
American Orthodontics Corp. is also a leading vendor in the orthodontic supplies market. The company's newest product offerings include:
- Iconix Aesthetic Braces: It is a stainless-steel bracket with a unique proprietary procedure for ensuring the color of the brackets to remain champagne for the total duration of the treatment.
- Bracepaste Medium Viscosity Adhesive: It is a light-curable, medium viscosity adhesive, which provides optimum bonding of ceramic and metal brackets.
- Iconix Aesthetic SE Niti Wire: It is a high-quality wire, with superior shape memory, superelasticity, and springback for precision and predictable results.
KEY TOPICS COVERED:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Fixed braces Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Removable braces Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Adhesives Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Accessories Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Technological advances in orthodontic treatment
- Increase in number of adults seeking orthodontic treatment
- Application of nanotechnology to orthodontics
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Align Technology Inc.
- American Orthodontics Corp.
- DB Orthodontics Ltd.
- Dentsply Sirona Inc.
- Envista
- G&H Orthodontics
- Henry Schein Inc.
- Institut Straumann AG
- TP Orthodontics Inc.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
