Champions Oncology, Inc.: Champions Oncology and PhenoVista Biosciences Announce a Strategic Partnership to provide Oncology Imaging-based Phenotypic Assays for Preclinical Drug Development

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2019 / Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR), an end-to-end R&D Oncology solutions company announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership with PhenoVista Biosciences.

The agreement provides Champions Oncology access to the innovative imaging-based phenotypic assays at PhenoVista Biosciences and allows for further growth of the preclinical oncology drug development services platform to improve the productivity of oncology drug development.

"Partnerships with global leaders in innovative technologies are critical to our growth as a worldwide service provider," said Ronnie Morris, MD, CEO of Champions Oncology. "This partnership helps to solidify Champions Oncology as a global leader in end-to-end translational oncology solutions."

With unrivaled expertise in Patient-derived Xenograft (PDX) modeling, Champions Oncology will offer quantitative therapeutic assessments using PhenoVista's in vitro high content imaging-based phenotypic ex vivo assays. This platform allows pharmaceutical and biotech companies to not only screen their therapeutic targets in PDX-derived tumor fragments ex vivo, with or without an immune system component, but also allows for direct comparison of therapeutic evaluation by in vivo modeling.

"We are thrilled to partner with Champions Oncology to further develop this platform of oncology imaging-based phenotypic organoid assays," said James Evans, PhD, CEO of PhenoVista Biosciences. "Working with Champions Oncology will offer new solutions for the drug development community and provide advancement of new treatments for cancer."

About Champions Oncology, Inc.

Champions Oncology is a global contract research organization that provides end-to-end R&D solutions and services, ranging from in vitro cell line assessments, modeling treatment in the clinic using highly predictive PDX models, as well as assessing clinical patient samples by high dimensional flow cytometry techniques. Champions Oncology is actively engaged in the development of advanced technology solutions and services to improve the development and use of oncology therapeutics. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com.

About PhenoVista Biosciences, LLC.

PhenoVista Biosciences is the leading provider of custom imaging-based phenotypic assay services. With a collaborative and scientifically-driven project design and management approach, PhenoVista has a proven track record of delivering high quality data from robust and scalable assays. A key advantage that PhenoVista leverages is the ability of their industry-trained scientists to combine world-class understanding of diverse biological systems, with cutting-edge quantitative imaging to deliver clear, actionable output data. For more information, please visit www.PhenoVista.com.

Media Contacts:

Rachel Bunting, MS, MBA

Sr. Director, Head of Marketing

Champions Oncology, Inc.

Marketing@championsoncology.com

Raymond Price, PhD

VP, Business Development

PhenoVista Biosciences, LLC.

Contact@phenovista.com

SOURCE: Champions Oncology, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/566386/Champions-Oncology-and-PhenoVista-Biosciences-Announce-a-Strategic-Partnership-to-provide-Oncology-Imaging-based-Phenotypic-Assays-for-Preclinical-Drug-Development