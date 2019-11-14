Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915684 ISIN: CH0012268360 Ticker-Symbol: KUD 
Lang & Schwarz
13.11.19
23:00 Uhr
5,155 Euro
-0,075
-1,43 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KUDELSKI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KUDELSKI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,090
5,220
13.11.
5,870
5,940
13.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KUDELSKI
KUDELSKI SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KUDELSKI SA5,155-1,43 %