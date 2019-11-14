The global polysomnography devices market size will grow by USD 117.65 million during 2019-2023. This market report provides a detailed analysis of the market by end-users (hospitals, sleep clinics and diagnostic laboratories, ASCs, and homecare) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005818/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global polysomnography devices market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market @ Request for Free Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

The global polysomnography devices market has 17 major vendors as market participants. Pure play and category-specific vendors are focused on a relatively lower number of markets as compared to the diversified and industry-specific vendors that have a wider focus across markets.

Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Natus Medical Inc., Neurosoft, Neurovirtual, Nihon Kohden Corp., ResMed Inc., SOMNOmedics GmbH, and Vyaire Medical Inc. are among the vendors who have a strong position in the global market. While MEDATEC Medical Data Technology Sprl, Medicom MTD Ltd., NCC Medical Co. Ltd., and Nox Medical hold a favorable position in the global market.

Cleveland Medical Devices Inc. is a leading vendorin the polysomnography devices market sphere. The company'snewest product offerings include:

Sapphire PSG: It is a complete sleep system with 22 channels and the latest wireless hardware. The polysomnography device features Crystal PSG software and is suitable for attended, unattended, and remotely attended sleep diagnosis.

SleepView HSAT equipment: On September 2018, Cleveland Medical Devices announced a major update to its web-based scoring and reporting software for SleepView HSAT equipment.

Get A Free Sample Analysis from the Polysomnography Devices Market

Compumedics is another leading vendor in the polysomnography devices market sphere. In line with the global polysomnography devices market, the company's newest product offerings include:

Somté PSG: It is a full polysomnography system, ideal for attended in-lab, in-home, and optimized ambulatory settings.

Grael PSG: It is a polysomnography system with a subset of channels for sleep studies.

Siesta 802: It is a multi-functional, wireless, ambulatory recording device.

Grael 4K PSG:EEG: It is one of the most technologically advanced polysomnography amplifiers made by the company. It is the first 4K HD, dual-platform, PSG:EEG amplifier in the world.

Koninklijke Philips NV isalso a leading vendor in the polysomnography devices market. In line with the global polysomnography devices market, the company's newest product offerings include:

Alice 6 LDxS PSG Sleep System: It is a premium polysomnography sleep system featuring Sleepware G3 software Somnolyzer.

Alice 6 LDx: It is an easy-to-understand and full-featured diagnostic sleep system.

Alice PDx: It is a portable diagnostic recorder for OSA screening, follow-up, and diagnostics in sleep disorder studies and polysomnography.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Hospitals Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Sleep clinics and diagnostic laboratories Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ASCs Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Homecare Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Advances in polysomnography devices

Increasing adoption of home healthcare and telemedicine by patients

Immense growth opportunities in emerging markets

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Cleveland Medical Devices Inc.

Compumedics Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Natus Medical Inc.

Neurosoft

Neurovirtual

Nihon Kohden Corp.

ResMed Inc.

SOMNOmedics GmbH

Vyaire Medical Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.technavio.com/report/polysomnography-devices-market-industry-analysis

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Technavio is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, pharmaceutical and more Healthcare industries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005818/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com