The global polysomnography devices market size will grow by USD 117.65 million during 2019-2023. This market report provides a detailed analysis of the market by end-users (hospitals, sleep clinics and diagnostic laboratories, ASCs, and homecare) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).
Vendor Landscape
The global polysomnography devices market has 17 major vendors as market participants. Pure play and category-specific vendors are focused on a relatively lower number of markets as compared to the diversified and industry-specific vendors that have a wider focus across markets.
Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Natus Medical Inc., Neurosoft, Neurovirtual, Nihon Kohden Corp., ResMed Inc., SOMNOmedics GmbH, and Vyaire Medical Inc. are among the vendors who have a strong position in the global market. While MEDATEC Medical Data Technology Sprl, Medicom MTD Ltd., NCC Medical Co. Ltd., and Nox Medical hold a favorable position in the global market.
Cleveland Medical Devices Inc. is a leading vendorin the polysomnography devices market sphere. The company'snewest product offerings include:
- Sapphire PSG: It is a complete sleep system with 22 channels and the latest wireless hardware. The polysomnography device features Crystal PSG software and is suitable for attended, unattended, and remotely attended sleep diagnosis.
- SleepView HSAT equipment: On September 2018, Cleveland Medical Devices announced a major update to its web-based scoring and reporting software for SleepView HSAT equipment.
Compumedics is another leading vendor in the polysomnography devices market sphere. In line with the global polysomnography devices market, the company's newest product offerings include:
- Somté PSG: It is a full polysomnography system, ideal for attended in-lab, in-home, and optimized ambulatory settings.
- Grael PSG: It is a polysomnography system with a subset of channels for sleep studies.
- Siesta 802: It is a multi-functional, wireless, ambulatory recording device.
- Grael 4K PSG:EEG: It is one of the most technologically advanced polysomnography amplifiers made by the company. It is the first 4K HD, dual-platform, PSG:EEG amplifier in the world.
Koninklijke Philips NV isalso a leading vendor in the polysomnography devices market. In line with the global polysomnography devices market, the company's newest product offerings include:
- Alice 6 LDxS PSG Sleep System: It is a premium polysomnography sleep system featuring Sleepware G3 software Somnolyzer.
- Alice 6 LDx: It is an easy-to-understand and full-featured diagnostic sleep system.
- Alice PDx: It is a portable diagnostic recorder for OSA screening, follow-up, and diagnostics in sleep disorder studies and polysomnography.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Hospitals Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Sleep clinics and diagnostic laboratories Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ASCs Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Homecare Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ROW Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Advances in polysomnography devices
- Increasing adoption of home healthcare and telemedicine by patients
- Immense growth opportunities in emerging markets
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cleveland Medical Devices Inc.
- Compumedics Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Natus Medical Inc.
- Neurosoft
- Neurovirtual
- Nihon Kohden Corp.
- ResMed Inc.
- SOMNOmedics GmbH
- Vyaire Medical Inc.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
