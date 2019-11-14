The laboratory will perform destructive testing. New additions are:

A universal tensile testing machine that measures up to 1500 kN

A Charpy impact tester that measures up to 750 J

All tests have been accredited to ISO/IEC 17025. The new lab and the new NDT testing bunker together will enable SGS to offer a complete service package for metals.

New Opportunities to Meet Customer Needs

Business Development Manager Mario Delamboy, who personally made the case for the new laboratory, foresees plenty of opportunities once the new testing facilities are fully operational at the end of this year. "Our ambition is to be market leader in Benelux in the field of metal testing," he says.

Roel van der Linden, Key Account Manager for Innovation Projects and NDT, is also enthusiastic. "We can carry out all types of metal research, both in the laboratory, in the bunker and at the customer's facility. For this, we have a wide range of complementary destructive and non-destructive techniques."

Roel says, "We mostly work for the construction market, testing new metal construction elements, such as the structural welds that hold up roadside messaging signs, both before and during construction. In almost 90 percent of cases, we utilize X-ray testing as part of the process." The NDT bunker will allow SGS to comply with legislation and regulations that do not allow the use of X-rays in unsuitable places.

SGS will also use NDT techniques to inspect existing structures. "We mainly inspect welds, but also other metal parts, in the petrochemical industry, but also increasingly in the automotive, food industry and construction sectors," says Roel. NDT was used to inspect the roof of the train station building in Leuven, Belgium. "With NDT, we can make the invisible visible, such as cracks in welds that cannot be seen with the naked eye." We use both conventional and extremely advanced NDT techniques, including surveys and volumetric examinations, which are usually performed on location with mobile devices.

Combining Techniques for the Best Solutions

Combining destructive and non-destructive testing can be very useful. Mario explains, "NDT usually provides good insights into where defects are located. If further or more precise research is required, this will be done in our laboratory." Roel adds, "Having samples carefully examined in the laboratory, and then investigating in the field using NDT to verify if the materials are in the same condition can result in considerable cost savings."

