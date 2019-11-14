Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M6L1 ISIN: FR0010533075 Ticker-Symbol: TNU3 
Tradegate
13.11.19
19:22 Uhr
15,000 Euro
+0,090
+0,60 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
GETLINK SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GETLINK SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,090
15,110
09:12
15,090
15,110
09:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GETLINK
GETLINK SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GETLINK SE15,000+0,60 %