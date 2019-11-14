Roche, Hilti, DHL Express, Novartis, Teleperformance, Vodafone, Resolution Call, Novonordisk, Faurecia, Astrazeneca, Nestle, Comdata Group, Hyundai, Alten and Averda are topping the list of best places to work in Africa for 2019 according to the prestigious Best Places To Work research program.

Best Places To Work program is an international certification program providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees, benchmark people practices against the highest standards in working conditions and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience to their employees.

These companies received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as leadership, culture, HR practices and personal growth of the employees, resulting in their recognition as the employers of choice in Africa for 2019. Findings from this year program show that these companies foster a performance-oriented culture that encourages achievement through collaboration and innovation, with an average employee engagement score of 84%, 5% higher than the average in different African countries. Additionally, 88% of the employees believe that their organization is offering exciting career prospects, providing best-in-class learning development programs and tools, as well as attractive employee conditions.

Hamza Idrissi, Program Coordinator for Africa, said: "This ranking proves once again that these companies have created a unique, sustainable working environment and outstanding working conditions for their employees in Africa"

#1 Roche

Hoffmann-La Roche AG is a Swiss multinational healthcare company operating across a number of countries in Africa including Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria, Morocco, Algeria, Egypt and South Africa. "Roche is a company naturally turned towards humans. For this reason, we invest a lot in human capital which makes the strength of our company" Said Mr. SEKHRI, General Manager for Roche Algeria

#2 Hilti

Hilti is a multinational company that develops and markets products for the construction industry across a number of countries in Africa. "The success of Hilti is its employees" said Mr. VERNOUD, General Manager for Hilti Morocco

#3 DHL Express

DHL is an international courier, parcel, and express mail. "Motivating employees means a big and long project that starts with listening and leads to recognition and satisfaction" said Mr. IFRAH, General Manager for DHL Express Morocco.

#4 Novartis

Novartis is a Swiss pharmaceutical company operating across a number of countries in Africa including Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Algeria, Morocco and Egypt. "Proud being part of Novartis and to see that our employees are developing their skills in an attractive work environment" Said Mr. HARCHAOU, General Manager for Novartis Algeria.

#5 Teleperformance

Teleperformance is global leader in digitally integrated business services operating across a number of countries in Africa and serves over 170 markets. "Obtaining our Best Places To Work certification for the second year in a row enables us to thank our 7,300 employees for their commitment and for giving us the opportunity to position ourselves as an employer of choice in Tunisia" Said Mr. Ducreux, General Manager for Teleperformance Tunisia.

#6 Vodafone

#7 Resolution Call

#8 Novo nordisk

#9 Faurecia

#10 Astrazeneca

#11 Nestle

#12 Comdata Group

#13 Hyundai

#14 Atlen

#15 Averda

