*In Q3 2019 MegaFon increased its revenue by 1.4% y-o-y* *14 November 2019* PJSC "MegaFon" ("MegaFon" or the "Company" and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group"), a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities, announces its financial[1] and operating results for Q3 2019. *Key results for Q3 2019*[2] - Revenue increased by 1.4% y-o-y[3] to RUB 90.0 billion - OIBDA increased by 15.8% y-o-y to RUB 39.0 billion[4] - OIBDA Margin was 43.3%[5] - Net profit was RUB 3.2 billion[6] - CAPEX decreased by 37.2% y-o-y to RUB 11.6 billion - Net debt decreased since last quarter to RUB 350.3 billion - The number of mobile subscribers in Russia as of 30 September 2019 increased by 0.1% y-o-y to 75.3 million - The number of data service users in Russia as of 30 September 2019 increased by 6.2% y-o-y to 34.2 million In Q3 2019 MegaFon unveiled a number of new products for its clients. These included providing its clients with a single point of access for wireless services, home internet and MegaFon TV via its convergeant product called "Obyedinyai! (Unite!)", as well as implementing a flexible system for increasing cashbacks on its "Vklyuchaisya!" ("Connect!") tariffs. The transformation of MegaFon's retail network through the introduction of "new generation" stores, focused on the provision of top quality client service and a unique customer experience, is proceeding well and showing promising initial results. The daily average number of clients visiting the upgraded stores in Q3 2019 is up 20%, and the daily average revenue for such stores in Q3 2019 is up between 30% and 40%, in each case as compared with the corresponding figures prior to the stores' transformation. Total revenue from sales of equipment and accessories is up 36.5% y-o-y. The suppliers which are the most popular with Russian consumers are Huawei/Honor, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Apple. Demand for new Apple models at the end of the quarter was three times higher than the year before[7], and the order backlog for the new models before their launch date in September 2019 was up 20% y-o-y compared to the order backlog in September 2018 for the prior year's new models. MegaFon continues working on reducing its leverage and using part of its profits to pay down the debt. (As a reminder, the Company's leverage increased as a result of a series of buy-backs of its shares and GDRs during 2018 and the first half of 2019.) As a result, the Company's net debt had decreased to RUB 350.3 billion by the end of the reporting period. This enabled MegaFon to reduce the Net debt/LTM OIBDA ratio from 2.88x at the end of Q2 2019 to 2.80x at the end of Q3 2019. MegaFon continues the roll-out of LTE and LTE Advanced networks. At the same time CAPEX in the quarter was lower than the year before because of the completion of major projects for the upgrade of the billing platform and financial software on which the Company had been working in 2018. *Gevork Vermishyan, the Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented on the quarter results as follows*: « We continue implementing our strategy of digital transformation expanding the MegaFon ecosystem through new partnerships, digital products and services. At the same time competition in the industry remains tight. This has had the effect of slowing our rate of growth in certain areas. However, we are taking steps to ameliorate the effects of competition and believe that ultimately our strategies will be successful. In Q3 2019 we have undertaken a number of new initiatives to improve our clients' experience. First, we have developed a convergeant product called "Obyedinyai! (Unite!)" which gives our clients a single point of access for wireless services, home internet and MegaFon TV. The Company continues to actively analyse customer preferences using new information derived from interaction with customers as well as its existing expertise in Big Data. This, among other things, has enabled us to launch unique tariffs with cashback features and we are already seeing the positive impact of this initiative. Additionally, our efforts to raise the levels of customer service in our retail network have resulted in solid growth in sales volumes. For our B2X clients we have created a cloud solution called "A platform for business" for small and medium-size companies, a logistics platform called "MegaFon Cargo" to automate tracking shipments of any size, and a solution based on our Big Data technology called "Smart Index" which significantly increases efficiencies in the planning of outdoor advertising. We also developed a solution based on our digital platform for ecological monitoring which enables manufacturing companies to carry out online analysis of air and water quality relating to their operation. An important step towards the next stage in the development of our ecosystem and new service offerings was the completion of our investment in a social commerce joint venture in Russia and the CIS, in which our partners are Alibaba Group, the global e-commerce player, Mail.Ru Grop, the leading internet and IT company in Russia, and the Russian Direct Investments Fund. We believe that by uniting the expertise of all these stakeholders the joint venture will create a platform which provides unprecedentedly beneficial trading terms for enterpreneurs, consumers and internet users in Russia and the CIS. A key objective of ours remains the provision of a high speed and reliable communication service for our clients. Accordingly, we continue to invest heavily in our infrastructure development and innovations. And MegaFon is actively preparing for the implementation of the new 5G standard in Russia which will raise to a new level the technological development of not only our business but the country as a whole. MegaFon continues to execute successfully on its strategy aimed at providing new digital opportunities for end users, clients and the whole of society.» *Nikita Orlov, the Group's Chief Financial Officer, commented on the quarter financial results as follows:* « In Q3 we produced good results, with total revenue continuing to grow and reaching approximately RUB 90 billion. Our service revenue y-o-y was negatively impacted by two factors: the fact that the Company's service revenue in 2018 received a one-off boost as a result of increased consumption during the FIFA World Cup 2018 and the scrapping of domestic roaming fees in Russia in Q3 of last year. Without those two factors our service revenue would have grown y-o-y. MegaFon continues to demonstrate operational efficiency. OIBDA including the impact of IFRS 16 is up 15.8% y-o-y, to RUB 39 billion. We are gradually reducing the Company's leverage, which increased following the buy-back of our shares and GDRs. Our net debt decreased by more than RUB 10 billion over the quarter.» *Financial results (In millions of RUB, except as indicated)* *Excluding IFRS 16 impact* *Q3 2019 *Q3 2018 *Q3 *Q3 2019* *Q3 2019/ * * 2019/ Q3 2018* Q3 2018* Revenue 89,991 88,733 1.4% 89,991 1.4% Wireless Services 71,236 72,298 (1.5%) 71,236 (1.5%) Including data revenue 27,242 26,110 4.3% 27,242 4.3% Wireline Services 7,670 8,314 (7.7%) 7,670 (7.7%) Sales of equipment & accessorie s 11,085 8,121 36.5% 11,085 36.5% OIBDA 38,970 33,654 15.8% 33,670 0.0% OIBDA Margin 43.3% 37.9% 5.4 p.p. 37.4% (0.5 p.p.) Net profit 3,202 7,744 (58.7%) 3,973 (48.7%) Net profit (5.1 Margin 3.6% 8.7% p.p.) 4.4% (4.3 p.p.) CAPEX 11,607 18,478 (37.2%) 11,607 (37.2%) CAPEX / (7.9 Revenue 12.9% 20.8% p.p.) 12.9% (7.9 p.p.) *Excluding IFRS 16 impact* *9m 2019* *9m *9m *9m 2019* *9m 2019/ 2018*[8] 2019/ 9m 2018* 9m 2018* Revenue 255,759 247,137 3.5% 255,759 3.5% Wireless Services 209,616 205,003 2.3% 209,616 2.3% Including data revenue 80,395 74,033 8.6% 80,395 8.6% Wireline Services 20,810 22,664 (8.2%) 20,810 (8.2%) Sales of equipment & accessori es 25,333 19,470 30.1% 25,333 30.1% OIBDA 113,100 96,481 17.2% 97,633 1.2% OIBDA Margin 44.2% 39.0% 5.2 p.p. 38.2% (0.8 p.p.) Net profit 8,326 19,935 (58.2%) 10,778 (45.9%) Net profit (4.8 Margin 3.3% 8.1% p.p.) 4.2% (3.9 p.p.) CAPEX 35,994 43,196 (16.7%) 35,994 (16.7%) CAPEX / (3.4

