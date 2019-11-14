Technavio has been monitoring the global railway management system market since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by USD 9 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113006017/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global railway management system market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 122-page research report with TOC on "Railway Management System Market Analysis Report by product (control system, and information system), geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023"

The market is driven by the expansion of urban mass transit railway infrastructure. In addition, the increasing use of automation and IoT in railways is anticipated to further boost the growth of the railway management system market.

The expansion of urban mass transit railway infrastructure will be one of the major drivers in the global railway management system market. Transportation between urban or suburban regions is achieved by urban rail transit systems. Also, the urban rail transit system helps to ease the congestion, which occurs due to the growing urbanization. Countries in Europe and in Asia are extending their metro transit services to meet the rising demand for transportation. Though these systems help in easing the traffic, they require highly advanced management systems to carry out their day-to-day activities. Railway management systems offer efficient control over different railway network lines and thus help in the management of railway operations. Also, the demand for railway management systems is expected to grow with several new future urban mass transit railway projects during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Railway Management System Market Companies:

Alstom

Alstom owns and operates businesses under various segments such as rolling stock, services, systems, and signalling. The company offers asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger solutions, security and city mobility, urban signaling, and freight and mining signaling.

GENERAL ELECTRIC

GENERAL ELECTRIC operates its business under eight segments, which include power, aviation, lighting, renewable energy, healthcare, oil and gas, transportation, and capital. The company offers solutions such as Transport Intelligence, Train Performance, Network Optimization, Operations Optimization, and Supply Chain Optimization.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. has business operations under various segments, namely information telecommunication systems; social infrastructure industrial systems; electronic systems equipment; construction machinery; high functional materials components; automotive systems; and smart life ecofriendly systems. The company offers traffic management, ATI (Autonomous Decentralized Train Integrated System), and signaling systems.

Indra

Indra operates its business under two segments, which include transport and defense and information technologies. The company offers railway control systems. In 2018, the company announced that it was working on the development of smart rail gates used to digitally identify cars and loading units transported in railroad terminals.

Siemens

Siemens business includes segments, such as power and gas, energy management, building technologies, mobility, digital factory, process industries and drives, financial services, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company offers rail automation, smart measurement, and Railigent.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Railway Management System Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Control system

Information system

Railway Management System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113006017/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

media@technavio.com.