The semi-annual review of the VINX Benchmark Index has now been completed. The new composition will be effective as of Monday December 02, 2019. Added Constituents: Deleted Constituents: Catena AB Aker ASA EQT AB Bilia AB ser. A LeoVegas AB The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Marel hf. Hembla AB ser. B NEL ASA Indutrade AB Samhällsbyggnadsbo. i Norden AB ser. B Konecranes Plc Tieto Corporation Leroy Seafood Group ASA Modern Times Group MTG AB ser. B Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA Veidekke ASA See the attached file for a complete list of constituents including the new number of shares and new weights (based on closing price as of 10/31/19). Any changes to Index Shares/Weights due to Corporate Action up until Review Effective Date will be communicated as in when the Corporate Actions take effect. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=746344