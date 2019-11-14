Wirecard Wins YeePay, Leading Chinese Travel Payment Company, as a New Partner for Airline Bookings Globally

Wirecard will help all YeePay customers in the airline industry to internationalize their business by providing payment services outside of China

The potential transaction volume for Wirecard from this collaboration is over EUR 17 billion annually

annually YeePay is the leading acquirer in China for the airline and travel industry

ASCHHEIM, Germany, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, continues to expand its business with major Chinese partners through a new cooperation with YeePay. As the leading independent mobile and online acquirer in China for the airline and travel industry, YeePay serves all Chinese commercial airlines and major travel agencies. Wirecard and YeePay will cooperate to provide payment processing services to these customers outside of China.

YeePay, a leading e-payment service provider in China, reported a transaction volume in airline and travel of EUR 34 billion in 2018, with nearly all transactions being online-based. By working with Wirecard, YeePay can now facilitate international payments with a potential transaction volume of more than EUR 17 billion which will be handled by Wirecard. The companies will leverage their payment technology and licenses to give current and new customers of YeePay a convenient and regulatory checkout process. Travel agencies, airlines and consumers outside of China will benefit from this improved service offering.

"We are proud to enter into a partnership with YeePay and leverage on their status and expertise in the Chinese airline and travel market," commented Jörg Möller, EVP Travel & Mobility at Wirecard. "Wirecard is already one of the largest international acquirers for airlines outside of China, working with more than 100 airlines globally. This cooperation with YeePay and its customers enables us to further expand our presence in this ever-growing market segment."

"As the acquiring partner of choice for China's airlines, we are constantly seeking new partnerships that can strengthen our service offering," added Bin Tang, CEO at YeePay. "With Wirecard we are extending our footprint on a global scale, and as a result can offer our customers a modern and innovative payment experience, no matter where in the world they are."

