KPS Stiftung: Verkauf von Aktien an der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Schlagwort(e): Verkauf KPS Stiftung: Verkauf von Aktien an der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA 14.11.2019 / 08:53 Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES OF THE SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW PRESSEMITTEILUNG KPS Stiftung: Verkauf von Aktien an der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA München, 14. November 2019. Die KPS Stiftung hat entschieden, den zuvor angekündigten Verkauf von Aktien an der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA auf 4.200.000 Aktien zu begrenzen, was einem Anteil von ca. 4,4% an den Stimmrechten der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA entspricht. 